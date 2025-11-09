https://sputnikglobe.com/20251109/how-does-the-fujians-electromagnetic-catapult-redefine-chinas-naval-power-1123080171.html
How Does the Fujian’s Electromagnetic Catapult Redefine China’s Naval Power?
China has commissioned the Fujian, its first carrier equipped with electromagnetic catapults.
How Does the Fujian’s Electromagnetic Catapult Redefine China’s Naval Power?
China has commissioned the Fujian, its first carrier equipped with electromagnetic catapults.
Why does it signal China’s naval ascent?
Equipping an aircraft carrier with an electromagnetic catapult is a marker of China’s rapid military-technological development, according to retired Russian Navy Captain First Rank Vasily Dandykin.
"The fact that the Chinese achieved this shows how far they’ve advanced. It demonstrates that they are developing their navy at unprecedented speed, using the most modern technologies – including in their aircraft carriers," Dandykin tells Sputnik.
Faster and smoother launches – Aircraft reach takeoff speed more quickly
Reduced deck space needs – Tighter carrier deck layouts
The news comes as the Trump administration hinted at scrapping the electromagnetic aircraft launch system
(EMALS) for Gerald R. Ford-class carriers, calling it too complex and costly – despite navy officials insisting EMALS could save billions in maintenance.
After the Fujian’s commissioning, Americans may have second thoughts, according to Dandykin.
"It signals that China is moving into the ranks of the world’s leading naval powers," the retired captain says.
Technological innovations are enabling China to use its aircraft carriers far more effectively – not just around Taiwan or in the Japanese and Yellow Seas, but across the world’s oceans.
"They’ve entered the Mediterranean, conducted exercises with us [the Russians] in South Africa and the Persian Gulf, and came to St. Petersburg for the main naval parade," he notes.
The Chinese navy is rapidly evolving into a formidable, blue-water fleet, the expert concludes.