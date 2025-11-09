https://sputnikglobe.com/20251109/how-does-the-fujians-electromagnetic-catapult-redefine-chinas-naval-power-1123080171.html

How Does the Fujian’s Electromagnetic Catapult Redefine China’s Naval Power?

How Does the Fujian's Electromagnetic Catapult Redefine China's Naval Power?

China has commissioned the Fujian, its first carrier equipped with electromagnetic catapults.

Why does it signal China’s naval ascent? Equipping an aircraft carrier with an electromagnetic catapult is a marker of China’s rapid military-technological development, according to retired Russian Navy Captain First Rank Vasily Dandykin. What are the advantages? The news comes as the Trump administration hinted at scrapping the electromagnetic aircraft launch system (EMALS) for Gerald R. Ford-class carriers, calling it too complex and costly – despite navy officials insisting EMALS could save billions in maintenance. After the Fujian’s commissioning, Americans may have second thoughts, according to Dandykin. Technological innovations are enabling China to use its aircraft carriers far more effectively – not just around Taiwan or in the Japanese and Yellow Seas, but across the world’s oceans. The Chinese navy is rapidly evolving into a formidable, blue-water fleet, the expert concludes.

