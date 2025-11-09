https://sputnikglobe.com/20251109/us-border-patrol-officers-attacked-in-chicago---authorities-1123079109.html

US Border Patrol Officers Attacked in Chicago - Authorities

US Border Patrol officers were subjected to an armed attack while on duty in the US city of Chicago, the US Department of Homeland Security said.

"Today, U.S. Border Patrol was conducting immigration enforcement operations near 26th Street and Kedzie Avenue in Chicago, Illinois, when an unknown male driving a black Jeep fired shots at agents and fled the scene. An unknown number of agitators also threw a paint can and bricks at Border Patrol’s vehicles," the ministry wrote on X. According to the ministry, the attacker and the vehicle are at large. Earlier, US President Donald Trump sent 300 National Guard troops to Chicago, the largest city in Illinois. In connection with this, protests took place in the city, and armed Border Patrol officers used substances similar to chemical irritants against the protesters. Illinois authorities filed a lawsuit against Trump on October 6, stating that the use of National Guard forces on the state's territory was illegal. The court scheduled a hearing on this lawsuit for Thursday, October 9, refusing to block the deployment of troops by order of the administration until that time. In August, Trump announced a number of steps by federal authorities aimed at combating crime in Washington. The US leader, by decree, placed the Washington police under the direct control of the federal government. In addition, he deployed the National Guard to Washington and threatened to send in the armed forces if necessary.

