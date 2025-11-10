https://sputnikglobe.com/20251110/ceasefire-in-gaza-fragile-we-shouldnt-be-complacent---russian-envoy-to-un-1123084353.html
Ceasefire in Gaza Fragile, We Shouldn't Be Complacent - Russian Envoy to UN
The ceasefire in the Gaza Strip is quite fragile, and we shouldn't be complacent, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vassily Nebenzia said in an interview with Sputnik.
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The ceasefire in the Gaza Strip is quite fragile, and we shouldn't be complacent, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vassily Nebenzia said in an interview with Sputnik.
"Everyone [at the UN] is focused [on Gaza] because a monstrous tragedy has occurred there over these two years. Thank God that a ceasefire has been reached. It's quite fragile, we shouldn't be complacent. This ceasefire must continue," he said.
Nebenzia noted that with this important step, "we cannot throw the baby out with the bathwater" — forgetting about the two-state solution to the Palestinian problem, which has been an unfulfilled UN mandate for 80 years.
The ceasefire agreement
between Israel and the Palestinian movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip came into effect on October 10.
As part of this agreement with Israel, Hamas released 20 hostages who had been held in Gaza since October 7, 2023; thus, all remaining living hostages were released. In response, Israel released about 2,000 Palestinian prisoners from prisons, including terrorists sentenced to life imprisonment.
According to Russia's position, a settlement is possible only on the basis of the formula approved by the UN Security Council with the creation of a Palestinian state within the 1967 borders with its capital in East Jerusalem.