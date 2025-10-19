https://sputnikglobe.com/20251019/hamas-denies-us-accusations-of-violating-gaza-ceasefire-agreement-1122988661.html
Hamas Denies US Accusations of Violating Gaza Ceasefire Agreement
Hamas Denies US Accusations of Violating Gaza Ceasefire Agreement
The Palestinian movement Hamas on Sunday said it rejected and denied accusations from the United States of violating the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip.
The Palestinian movement Hamas on Sunday said it rejected and denied accusations from the United States of violating the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip. "Hamas rejects these accusations in the US State Department's statement and categorically denies claims of an 'imminent attack' or 'violation of the ceasefire agreement,'" Hamas said in a statement.
On Saturday, the US State Department said that the US had informed the guarantor countries of the Gaza peace agreement about an "imminent" ceasefire violation by Hamas.
The Palestinian movement Hamas on Sunday said it rejected and denied accusations from the United States of violating the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip.
"Hamas rejects these accusations in the US State Department's statement and categorically denies claims of an 'imminent attack' or 'violation of the ceasefire agreement,'" Hamas said in a statement.
Other statements by Hamas:
Facts on the ground indicate that the occupying authorities have formed, armed, and financed criminal groups in the Gaza Strip.
We call on the US administration to stop echoing the rhetoric of the occupation and to focus instead on preventing violations of the ceasefire agreement.
The false accusations against our movement align with Israeli propaganda and serve as a cover for the ongoing crimes and aggression of the occupying authorities.