Hamas Denies US Accusations of Violating Gaza Ceasefire Agreement

The Palestinian movement Hamas on Sunday said it rejected and denied accusations from the United States of violating the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip.

2025-10-19T07:43+0000

2025-10-19T07:43+0000

2025-10-19T07:43+0000

world

gaza strip

hamas

us

The Palestinian movement Hamas on Sunday said it rejected and denied accusations from the United States of violating the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip. "Hamas rejects these accusations in the US State Department's statement and categorically denies claims of an 'imminent attack' or 'violation of the ceasefire agreement,'" Hamas said in a statement.Other statements by Hamas:

