Johnson Says He Will Issue 36-Hour Notice for House Vote on Revised Continuing Resolution

House Speaker Mike Johnson announced on Monday that he will provide a 36-hour notice for House members to return to Washington for a vote as soon as the Senate passes the amended continuing resolution (CR) to reopen the government.

"At the very moment that they [the Senate] do that final vote, I will call all House members to return to Washington as quickly as possible. We'll give a 36-hour formal and official notice so that we can vote as soon as possible to pass the amended CR and get it to the President's desk," Johnson told reporters. On Sunday evening, the Senate completed a procedural vote to end debate and proceed to a final vote on a new version of a funding bill aimed at ending the longest federal shutdown in history. The bill emerged from negotiations between groups of Democrats and Republicans. A vote on the bill itself is expected later in the day, after which it will be sent to the House for approval. The package cleared by the Senate should provide funding for the work of Congress and its support services, the Department of Agriculture, including payments under the food assistance program SNAP, and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), programs and benefits for veterans, as well as Pentagon construction projects for the 2026 fiscal year.

