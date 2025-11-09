https://sputnikglobe.com/20251109/us-arms-supplies-worth-over-5bln-to-nato-allies-delayed-due-to-govt-shutdown---reports-1123083134.html

US Arms Supplies Worth Over $5Bln to NATO Allies Delayed Due to Gov't Shutdown - Reports

US Arms Supplies Worth Over $5Bln to NATO Allies Delayed Due to Gov't Shutdown - Reports

More than $5 billion in US arms exports to NATO allies, which are often redirected to Ukraine, have been delayed by the government shutdown, Axios reported on Sunday, citing the US Department of State.

Weapons supplies, including AMRAAM missiles, Aegis systems, and HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems, to US allies such as Denmark, Croatia, and Poland were affected, an unnamed State Department official told Axios. The pending transactions include both direct arms sales from the US government to NATO allies and licenses for private US defense companies to export arms, the report said. The final destination of the arms is unclear, but shipments to these countries are often redirected to aid Ukraine, Axios noted. The Arms Export Control Act requires Congress to review arms sales proposals. However, since many State Department employees whose job it is to notify congressional committees and ensure the process is completed have been furloughed, the pace of work has been critically slowed, the report said. A new fiscal year began in the United States on October 1, but Congress failed to agree on a budget, and the government is now operating under a shutdown. Such a shutdown implies the cessation of work for some government agencies funded directly by Congress due to the lack of an agreed budget for the next fiscal year. US President Donald Trump previously emphasized that he could use the period of a government shutdown for mass layoffs and cuts in payments. According to the president, the problem in agreeing on the budget was created by the position of the Democrats, and the White House is using the current situation to get rid of programs that Republicans dislike. White House National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett warned on October 5 that a continued US government shutdown could lead to cuts and losses to GDP of $15 billion per week.

