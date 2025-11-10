https://sputnikglobe.com/20251110/russia-and-egypt-strengthen-strategic-partnership-1123090155.html
Russia and Egypt Strengthen Strategic Partnership
Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu met Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi to discuss trade, economic and security cooperation between the two countries.
"Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, Sergei Shoigu. The meeting was attended by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates, Dr. Badr Abdel-Atty; Head of the General Intelligence Service, Major General Hassan Rashad; and Advisor to the President for National Security Affairs, Fayza Abul Naga," the office said in a statement, adding that the meeting focused on projects for a Russian industrial zone and El Dabaa NPP.Key points from the meeting:
Key points from the meeting:
Shoigu stressed the success of major infrastructure projects, including the El-Dabaa nuclear power plant
Russia expressed interest in increased military-technical cooperation, including new defense contracts
The sides confirmed progress on the Russian Industrial Zone in the Suez Canal Economic Area — the legal framework is completed and the project is moving towards implementation
Shoigu named pharmaceuticals, petrochemicals, fertilizers, car-making and food processing as key areas for future growth
Sisi conveyed greetings to Russian President Vladimir Putin, reiterating Egypt’s high regard for relations with Moscow
"The President expressed Egypt’s appreciation for its close relations with Russia and for the ongoing progress and momentum in their ties, which culminated in the signing of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement between the two countries," the president's office said.
The Egyptian leader called for increased bilateral trade and tourism and backed peaceful efforts to resolve the Russia-Ukraine conflict