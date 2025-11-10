International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251110/russia-and-egypt-strengthen-strategic-partnership-1123090155.html
Russia and Egypt Strengthen Strategic Partnership
Russia and Egypt Strengthen Strategic Partnership
Sputnik International
Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu met Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi to discuss trade, economic and security cooperation between the two countries.
2025-11-10T13:44+0000
2025-11-10T13:44+0000
world
sergei shoigu
abdel fattah el-sisi
egypt
russia
suez
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/0a/1123089993_0:221:3248:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9478a92d23ee14162d0fe79a407edf39.jpg
"Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, Sergei Shoigu. The meeting was attended by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates, Dr. Badr Abdel-Atty; Head of the General Intelligence Service, Major General Hassan Rashad; and Advisor to the President for National Security Affairs, Fayza Abul Naga," the office said in a statement, adding that the meeting focused on projects for a Russian industrial zone and El Dabaa NPP.Key points from the meeting:
egypt
russia
suez
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/0a/1123089993_253:0:2984:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_13e41cac3047f47372eaf9c764041dfb.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
ussia, egypt, sergey shoigu, abdel fattah el-sisi, el-dabaa nuclear power plant, russian industrial zone, suez canal, military-technical cooperation, trade relations, tourism, russia-egypt partnership, bilateral ties, middle east, economic cooperation, diplomacy, international relations
ussia, egypt, sergey shoigu, abdel fattah el-sisi, el-dabaa nuclear power plant, russian industrial zone, suez canal, military-technical cooperation, trade relations, tourism, russia-egypt partnership, bilateral ties, middle east, economic cooperation, diplomacy, international relations

Russia and Egypt Strengthen Strategic Partnership

13:44 GMT 10.11.2025
© Sputnik / POOL / Go to the mediabankRussian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu's visit to Egypt
Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu's visit to Egypt - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.11.2025
© Sputnik / POOL
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu met Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi to discuss trade, economic and security cooperation between the two countries.
"Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, Sergei Shoigu. The meeting was attended by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates, Dr. Badr Abdel-Atty; Head of the General Intelligence Service, Major General Hassan Rashad; and Advisor to the President for National Security Affairs, Fayza Abul Naga," the office said in a statement, adding that the meeting focused on projects for a Russian industrial zone and El Dabaa NPP.
Key points from the meeting:
Shoigu stressed the success of major infrastructure projects, including the El-Dabaa nuclear power plant
Russia expressed interest in increased military-technical cooperation, including new defense contracts
The sides confirmed progress on the Russian Industrial Zone in the Suez Canal Economic Area — the legal framework is completed and the project is moving towards implementation
Shoigu named pharmaceuticals, petrochemicals, fertilizers, car-making and food processing as key areas for future growth
Sisi conveyed greetings to Russian President Vladimir Putin, reiterating Egypt’s high regard for relations with Moscow

"The President expressed Egypt’s appreciation for its close relations with Russia and for the ongoing progress and momentum in their ties, which culminated in the signing of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement between the two countries," the president's office said.

The Egyptian leader called for increased bilateral trade and tourism and backed peaceful efforts to resolve the Russia-Ukraine conflict
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала