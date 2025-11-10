https://sputnikglobe.com/20251110/russia-and-egypt-strengthen-strategic-partnership-1123090155.html

Russia and Egypt Strengthen Strategic Partnership

Russia and Egypt Strengthen Strategic Partnership

Sputnik International

Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu met Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi to discuss trade, economic and security cooperation between the two countries.

2025-11-10T13:44+0000

2025-11-10T13:44+0000

2025-11-10T13:44+0000

world

sergei shoigu

abdel fattah el-sisi

egypt

russia

suez

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/0a/1123089993_0:221:3248:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9478a92d23ee14162d0fe79a407edf39.jpg

"Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, Sergei Shoigu. The meeting was attended by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates, Dr. Badr Abdel-Atty; Head of the General Intelligence Service, Major General Hassan Rashad; and Advisor to the President for National Security Affairs, Fayza Abul Naga," the office said in a statement, adding that the meeting focused on projects for a Russian industrial zone and El Dabaa NPP.Key points from the meeting:

egypt

russia

suez

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ussia, egypt, sergey shoigu, abdel fattah el-sisi, el-dabaa nuclear power plant, russian industrial zone, suez canal, military-technical cooperation, trade relations, tourism, russia-egypt partnership, bilateral ties, middle east, economic cooperation, diplomacy, international relations