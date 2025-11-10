https://sputnikglobe.com/20251110/senate-clears-key-hurdle-paving-way-to-end-historic-government-shutdown-1123083625.html
Senate Clears Key Hurdle, Paving Way to End Historic Government Shutdown
Senate Clears Key Hurdle, Paving Way to End Historic Government Shutdown
Sputnik International
The US Senate voted to advance a deal to end the 40-day government shutdown—the longest in U.S. history—after reaching the 60-vote threshold needed to overcome a filibuster. Sen. John Cornyn cast the decisive vote, securing approval for a bipartisan Continuing Resolution (CR).
2025-11-10T04:41+0000
2025-11-10T04:41+0000
2025-11-10T04:41+0000
americas
us
us senate
senate
shutdown
us government shutdown
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/0a/1123083469_0:3:2812:1584_1920x0_80_0_0_d059713ae4630a3b3211e883c2f468fd.jpg
The measure funds most government operations through January 30 and reinstates federal employees affected by recent layoffs. It also includes specific long-term provisions, restoring SNAP food assistance and funding for the Department of Veterans Affairs through fiscal year 2026. The package also includes a December Senate vote on extending Affordable Care Act subsidies to prevent premium increases.With eight Democrats joining Republicans, this procedural vote clears the way for a final Senate vote. The bill must then be passed by the House of Representatives and sent to President Donald Trump for signature to officially reopen federal services and end weeks of disruption.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251109/us-arms-supplies-worth-over-5bln-to-nato-allies-delayed-due-to-govt-shutdown---reports-1123083134.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/0a/1123083469_348:0:2463:1586_1920x0_80_0_0_8ca952cef241280e0e3aedb83eeb2c21.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
senate, government shutdown, shutdown ends, fund government, government officials, federal employees, snap benefits, illegal migrants
senate, government shutdown, shutdown ends, fund government, government officials, federal employees, snap benefits, illegal migrants
Senate Clears Key Hurdle, Paving Way to End Historic Government Shutdown
The US Senate voted to advance a deal to end the 40-day government shutdown—the longest in U.S. history—after reaching the 60-vote threshold needed to overcome a filibuster. Sen. John Cornyn cast the decisive vote, securing approval for a bipartisan Continuing Resolution (CR).
The measure funds most government operations through January 30 and reinstates federal employees affected by recent layoffs. It also includes specific long-term provisions, restoring SNAP food assistance and funding for the Department of Veterans Affairs through fiscal year 2026. The package also includes a December Senate vote on extending Affordable Care Act subsidies to prevent premium increases.
With eight Democrats joining Republicans, this procedural vote clears the way for a final Senate vote. The bill must then be passed by the House of Representatives and sent to President Donald Trump for signature to officially reopen federal services and end weeks of disruption.