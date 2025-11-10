https://sputnikglobe.com/20251110/tariff-money-left-after-paying-dividends-to-americans-to-be-used-to-pay-us-debt---trump-1123092804.html

Tariff Money Left After Paying Dividends to Americans to Be Used to Pay US' Debt - Trump

US President Donald Trump on Monday promised that all money derived from his tariffs and left after paying a $2,000 dividend to US citizens will be used to pay down the country's national debt.

On Sunday, the president wrote on Truth Social that his administration will use tariff income to pay "a dividend of at least $2000 a person" to every American, with the exception of "high-income people." In the post, he added that Washington will "soon begin paying down our ENORMOUS DEBT." In October, the US national debt surpassed $38 trillion for the first time in history, with the debt rising by $1 trillion in just over two months. "All money left over from the $2000 payments made to low and middle income USA Citizens, from the massive Tariff Income pouring into our Country from foreign countries, which will be substantial, will be used to SUBSTANTIALLY PAY DOWN NATIONAL DEBT," Trump said in another Truth Social post.

