Trade War Hits Snooze? China Freezes Extra US Tariffs for Year

China has announced it is extending a suspension of additional 24% tariffs on US goods for one year.

A 10% tariff “will remain," says a statement published on China’s Ministry of Finance website. The decision follows "the consensus reached in the China-US economic and trade consultations" and is to be effective from November 10. China is also to cease implementing the additional tariff measures of up to 15% imposed in March targeting a list of US agricultural goods. This announcement formalizes the agreement ironed out between the two countries' leaders, Xi Jinping and Donald Trump, in South Korea. The US released a fact sheet this weekend saying that it would cut its additional tariffs on Chinese imports from 20% to 10%. It noted that China had agreed to suspend the expansive new export controls on rare earths that it announced on October 9—a major pressure point that had spooked the US.

