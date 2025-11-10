https://sputnikglobe.com/20251110/un-takes-sides-wont-resolve-ukraine-conflict--nebenzya-1123083910.html
UN Takes Sides, Won’t Resolve Ukraine Conflict – Nebenzya
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, along with “his close associates, including the spokesperson and other officials, abuse their positions,” Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya told Sputnik.
He stressed that instead of strictly adhering to the UN Charter's Article 100 on the impartiality of international civil servants, they evidently take sides in the Ukraine conflict."Therefore, honestly, I don't see a role for the UN. And, in fact, they themselves are not particularly eager to play any role, because they understand that there's no place for them at the negotiating table in this matter," the Russian diplomat concluded.
UN Takes Sides, Won’t Resolve Ukraine Conflict – Nebenzya
He stressed that instead of strictly adhering to the UN Charter’s Article 100 on the impartiality of international civil servants, they evidently take sides in the Ukraine conflict.
Nebenzya accused Guterres’ press office of ignoring what “Ukraine is doing against civilians and the population in Russia.”
“Therefore, honestly, I don’t see a role for the UN. And, in fact, they themselves are not particularly eager to play any role, because they understand that there's no place for them at the negotiating table in this matter,” the Russian diplomat concluded.