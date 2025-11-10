https://sputnikglobe.com/20251110/un-takes-sides-wont-resolve-ukraine-conflict--nebenzya-1123083910.html

UN Takes Sides, Won’t Resolve Ukraine Conflict – Nebenzya

UN Takes Sides, Won’t Resolve Ukraine Conflict – Nebenzya

Sputnik International

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, along with “his close associates, including the spokesperson and other officials, abuse their positions,” Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya told Sputnik.

2025-11-10T07:10+0000

2025-11-10T07:10+0000

2025-11-10T07:10+0000

russia

ukraine

the united nations (un)

conflict

vassily nebenzia

antonio guterres

world

diplomat

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107237/51/1072375105_0:0:2876:1619_1920x0_80_0_0_e06521386d3268ada9fff64fa506625f.jpg

He stressed that instead of strictly adhering to the UN Charter’s Article 100 on the impartiality of international civil servants, they evidently take sides in the Ukraine conflict.“Therefore, honestly, I don’t see a role for the UN. And, in fact, they themselves are not particularly eager to play any role, because they understand that there's no place for them at the negotiating table in this matter,” the Russian diplomat concluded.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240618/un-participating-in-swiss-conference-on-ukraine-unacceptable-under-un-charter---nebenzia-1119016821.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

un secretary-general antonio guterres. the un's role in ukraine settlement, ukraine conflict, population in russia, the negotiating table