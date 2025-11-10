International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251110/un-takes-sides-wont-resolve-ukraine-conflict--nebenzya-1123083910.html
UN Takes Sides, Won’t Resolve Ukraine Conflict – Nebenzya
UN Takes Sides, Won’t Resolve Ukraine Conflict – Nebenzya
Sputnik International
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, along with “his close associates, including the spokesperson and other officials, abuse their positions,” Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya told Sputnik.
2025-11-10T07:10+0000
2025-11-10T07:10+0000
russia
ukraine
the united nations (un)
conflict
vassily nebenzia
antonio guterres
world
diplomat
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107237/51/1072375105_0:0:2876:1619_1920x0_80_0_0_e06521386d3268ada9fff64fa506625f.jpg
He stressed that instead of strictly adhering to the UN Charter’s Article 100 on the impartiality of international civil servants, they evidently take sides in the Ukraine conflict.“Therefore, honestly, I don’t see a role for the UN. And, in fact, they themselves are not particularly eager to play any role, because they understand that there's no place for them at the negotiating table in this matter,” the Russian diplomat concluded.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240618/un-participating-in-swiss-conference-on-ukraine-unacceptable-under-un-charter---nebenzia-1119016821.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107237/51/1072375105_0:0:2556:1917_1920x0_80_0_0_842f2c1389d7b39bc9f0edde4bf9c0a1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
un secretary-general antonio guterres. the un's role in ukraine settlement, ukraine conflict, population in russia, the negotiating table
un secretary-general antonio guterres. the un's role in ukraine settlement, ukraine conflict, population in russia, the negotiating table

UN Takes Sides, Won’t Resolve Ukraine Conflict – Nebenzya

07:10 GMT 10.11.2025
© Sputnik / Nancy Siesel / Go to the mediabankRussia's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya speaks at an open meeting of the UN Security Council in New York
Russia's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya speaks at an open meeting of the UN Security Council in New York - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.11.2025
© Sputnik / Nancy Siesel
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, along with “his close associates, including the spokesperson and other officials, abuse their positions,” Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya told Sputnik.
He stressed that instead of strictly adhering to the UN Charter’s Article 100 on the impartiality of international civil servants, they evidently take sides in the Ukraine conflict.
Nebenzya accused Guterres’ press office of ignoring what “Ukraine is doing against civilians and the population in Russia.”
“Therefore, honestly, I don’t see a role for the UN. And, in fact, they themselves are not particularly eager to play any role, because they understand that there's no place for them at the negotiating table in this matter,” the Russian diplomat concluded.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov speaks at a meeting of the UN Security Council - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.06.2024
World
UN Participating in Swiss Conference on Ukraine ‘Unacceptable’ Under UN Charter - Nebenzya
18 June 2024, 23:27 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала