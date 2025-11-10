https://sputnikglobe.com/20251110/us-conducts-two-deadly-strikes-on-suspected-narco-terror-vessels-in-pacific-1123090464.html
US Conducts Two Deadly Strikes on Suspected Narco-Terror Vessels in Pacific
US Conducts Two Deadly Strikes on Suspected Narco-Terror Vessels in Pacific
Sputnik International
The US Department of War has carried out two strikes on two vessels allegedly trafficking narcotics in the Eastern Pacific, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said on Monday, adding that six people have been killed.
2025-11-10T13:47+0000
2025-11-10T13:47+0000
2025-11-10T13:47+0000
military
peter hegseth
us
donald trump
pacific
latin america
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/05/09/1095382700_0:435:2867:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e2dd61aefaafec9e65bae1e902b392cf.jpg
"Yesterday, at the direction of President Trump, two lethal kinetic strikes were conducted on two vessels operated by Designated Terrorist Organizations," Hegseth wrote on X. The official added that both strikes took place in international waters and no US service members were injured. "3 male narco-terrorists were aboard each vessel. All 6 were killed," he said. The vessels "were transiting along a known narco-trafficking transit route in the Eastern Pacific," Hegseth also said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251022/us-conducts-first-strike-against-alleged-narco-vessel-in-pacific-ocean---reports-1123002017.html
pacific
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/05/09/1095382700_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_66563131158aaff7f26cb63973e0489b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us department of war, pete hegseth, donald trump, us military strikes, eastern pacific, narco-terrorists, drug trafficking, international waters, counterterrorism, naval operations, kinetic strikes, us defense, maritime security, anti-narcotics, military action, pacific ocean, us foreign policy, pentagon, war on drugs, national security
us department of war, pete hegseth, donald trump, us military strikes, eastern pacific, narco-terrorists, drug trafficking, international waters, counterterrorism, naval operations, kinetic strikes, us defense, maritime security, anti-narcotics, military action, pacific ocean, us foreign policy, pentagon, war on drugs, national security
US Conducts Two Deadly Strikes on Suspected Narco-Terror Vessels in Pacific
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Department of War has carried out two strikes on two vessels allegedly trafficking narcotics in the Eastern Pacific, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said on Monday, adding that six people have been killed.
"Yesterday, at the direction of President Trump, two lethal kinetic strikes were conducted on two vessels operated by Designated Terrorist Organizations," Hegseth wrote on X.
The official added that both strikes took place in international waters and no US service members were injured.
"3 male narco-terrorists were aboard each vessel. All 6 were killed," he said.
The vessels "were transiting along a known narco-trafficking transit route in the Eastern Pacific," Hegseth also said.