US Conducts Two Deadly Strikes on Suspected Narco-Terror Vessels in Pacific
The US Department of War has carried out two strikes on two vessels allegedly trafficking narcotics in the Eastern Pacific, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said on Monday, adding that six people have been killed.
"Yesterday, at the direction of President Trump, two lethal kinetic strikes were conducted on two vessels operated by Designated Terrorist Organizations," Hegseth wrote on X. The official added that both strikes took place in international waters and no US service members were injured. "3 male narco-terrorists were aboard each vessel. All 6 were killed," he said. The vessels "were transiting along a known narco-trafficking transit route in the Eastern Pacific," Hegseth also said.
13:47 GMT 10.11.2025
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Department of War has carried out two strikes on two vessels allegedly trafficking narcotics in the Eastern Pacific, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said on Monday, adding that six people have been killed.
"Yesterday, at the direction of President Trump, two lethal kinetic strikes were conducted on two vessels operated by Designated Terrorist Organizations," Hegseth wrote on X.
The official added that both strikes took place in international waters and no US service members were injured.
"3 male narco-terrorists were aboard each vessel. All 6 were killed," he said.
The vessels "were transiting along a known narco-trafficking transit route in the Eastern Pacific," Hegseth also said.
