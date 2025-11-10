https://sputnikglobe.com/20251110/us-conducts-two-deadly-strikes-on-suspected-narco-terror-vessels-in-pacific-1123090464.html

US Conducts Two Deadly Strikes on Suspected Narco-Terror Vessels in Pacific

US Conducts Two Deadly Strikes on Suspected Narco-Terror Vessels in Pacific

Sputnik International

The US Department of War has carried out two strikes on two vessels allegedly trafficking narcotics in the Eastern Pacific, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said on Monday, adding that six people have been killed.

2025-11-10T13:47+0000

2025-11-10T13:47+0000

2025-11-10T13:47+0000

military

peter hegseth

us

donald trump

pacific

latin america

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/05/09/1095382700_0:435:2867:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e2dd61aefaafec9e65bae1e902b392cf.jpg

"Yesterday, at the direction of President Trump, two lethal kinetic strikes were conducted on two vessels operated by Designated Terrorist Organizations," Hegseth wrote on X. The official added that both strikes took place in international waters and no US service members were injured. "3 male narco-terrorists were aboard each vessel. All 6 were killed," he said. The vessels "were transiting along a known narco-trafficking transit route in the Eastern Pacific," Hegseth also said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251022/us-conducts-first-strike-against-alleged-narco-vessel-in-pacific-ocean---reports-1123002017.html

pacific

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us department of war, pete hegseth, donald trump, us military strikes, eastern pacific, narco-terrorists, drug trafficking, international waters, counterterrorism, naval operations, kinetic strikes, us defense, maritime security, anti-narcotics, military action, pacific ocean, us foreign policy, pentagon, war on drugs, national security