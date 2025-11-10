International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251110/us-suspends-caesar-act-sanctions-on-syria-continues-to-review-sst-designation---treasury-1123093449.html
US Suspends Caesar Act Sanctions on Syria, Continues to Review SST Designation - Treasury
US Suspends Caesar Act Sanctions on Syria, Continues to Review SST Designation - Treasury
Sputnik International
The United States is suspending its remaining restrictions on Syria, namely the Caesar Act, with the exception of sanctionable transactions involving Russia or Iran, the Department of the Treasury said on Monday.
2025-11-10T18:18+0000
2025-11-10T18:19+0000
world
us
syria
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0c/0d/1105417605_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_3579edff06f8bdb825f2ceca071e1bcd.jpg
"On November 10, the Secretary of State suspended the imposition of Caesar Act sanctions in part for 180 days, indicating our commitment to continued sanctions relief for Syria. This replaces the May 23 waiver of Caesar Act sanctions. The suspension halts the imposition of sanctions pursuant to the Caesar Act except for certain transactions involving the governments of Russia and Iran or the transfer of provisions of Russian-origin or Iranian-origin goods, technology, software, funds, financing, or service," the department said in a statement. At the same time, the US government will continue to look into the designation of Syria as a state sponsor of terrorism, the statement read.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250524/us-authorizes-transactions-with-syria-as-part-of-sanctions-relief--treasury-1122119816.html
syria
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0c/0d/1105417605_210:0:2941:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e1a31de5bfa141ee690041a2eb3e3e17.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
united states, syria, caesar act, us treasury, sanctions suspension, sanctions relief, syria sanctions, us state department, russia, iran, syrian government, foreign policy, middle east, us sanctions policy, terrorism designation, international relations, economic measures, washington, damascus
united states, syria, caesar act, us treasury, sanctions suspension, sanctions relief, syria sanctions, us state department, russia, iran, syrian government, foreign policy, middle east, us sanctions policy, terrorism designation, international relations, economic measures, washington, damascus

US Suspends Caesar Act Sanctions on Syria, Continues to Review SST Designation - Treasury

18:18 GMT 10.11.2025 (Updated: 18:19 GMT 10.11.2025)
© AP Photo / Patrick SemanskyThe Treasury Building is viewed in Washington, May 4, 2021.
The Treasury Building is viewed in Washington, May 4, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.11.2025
© AP Photo / Patrick Semansky
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is suspending its remaining restrictions on Syria, namely the Caesar Act, with the exception of sanctionable transactions involving Russia or Iran, the Department of the Treasury said on Monday.
"On November 10, the Secretary of State suspended the imposition of Caesar Act sanctions in part for 180 days, indicating our commitment to continued sanctions relief for Syria. This replaces the May 23 waiver of Caesar Act sanctions. The suspension halts the imposition of sanctions pursuant to the Caesar Act except for certain transactions involving the governments of Russia and Iran or the transfer of provisions of Russian-origin or Iranian-origin goods, technology, software, funds, financing, or service," the department said in a statement.
At the same time, the US government will continue to look into the designation of Syria as a state sponsor of terrorism, the statement read.
In this photo released by the Saudi Royal Palace, President Donald Trump, right, shakes hands with Syria's interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Wednesday, May 14, 2025 - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.05.2025
World
US Authorizes Transactions With Syria as Part of Sanctions Relief – Treasury
24 May, 04:38 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала