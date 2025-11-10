https://sputnikglobe.com/20251110/us-suspends-caesar-act-sanctions-on-syria-continues-to-review-sst-designation---treasury-1123093449.html
US Suspends Caesar Act Sanctions on Syria, Continues to Review SST Designation - Treasury
US Suspends Caesar Act Sanctions on Syria, Continues to Review SST Designation - Treasury
The United States is suspending its remaining restrictions on Syria, namely the Caesar Act, with the exception of sanctionable transactions involving Russia or Iran, the Department of the Treasury said on Monday.
"On November 10, the Secretary of State suspended the imposition of Caesar Act sanctions in part for 180 days, indicating our commitment to continued sanctions relief for Syria. This replaces the May 23 waiver of Caesar Act sanctions. The suspension halts the imposition of sanctions pursuant to the Caesar Act except for certain transactions involving the governments of Russia and Iran or the transfer of provisions of Russian-origin or Iranian-origin goods, technology, software, funds, financing, or service," the department said in a statement. At the same time, the US government will continue to look into the designation of Syria as a state sponsor of terrorism, the statement read.
18:18 GMT 10.11.2025 (Updated: 18:19 GMT 10.11.2025)
18:18 GMT 10.11.2025 (Updated: 18:19 GMT 10.11.2025)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is suspending its remaining restrictions on Syria, namely the Caesar Act, with the exception of sanctionable transactions involving Russia or Iran, the Department of the Treasury said on Monday.
"On November 10, the Secretary of State suspended the imposition of Caesar Act sanctions in part for 180 days, indicating our commitment to continued sanctions relief for Syria. This replaces the May 23 waiver of Caesar Act sanctions. The suspension halts the imposition of sanctions pursuant to the Caesar Act except for certain transactions involving the governments of Russia and Iran or the transfer of provisions of Russian-origin or Iranian-origin goods, technology, software, funds, financing, or service," the department said in a statement.
At the same time, the US government will continue to look into the designation of Syria as a state sponsor of terrorism, the statement read.