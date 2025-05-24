https://sputnikglobe.com/20250524/us-authorizes-transactions-with-syria-as-part-of-sanctions-relief--treasury-1122119816.html
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The United States has authorized transactions with Syria as part of sanctions relief, the Treasury said on Friday.
The Office of Foreign Assets Control issued a general license authorizing transactions with the government of Syria and a number of other previously blocked persons and entities, including the country's central bank, gas and oil companies, as well as shipping companies.
"Today, the Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) issued Syria General License (GL) 25 to provide immediate sanctions relief for Syria in line with the President’s announcement for the cessation of all sanctions on Syria," the Treasury said in a statement.
Separately, the Department of State is issuing a waiver under the Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act
to enable foreign partners and the region to "unlock Syria’s potential," the statement said.
"In accordance with the President’s promise to deliver sanctions relief to Syria, I have issued a 180-day waiver of mandatory Caesar Act sanctions to ensure sanctions do not impede the ability of our partners to make stability-driving investments, and advance Syria’s recovery and reconstruction efforts. These waivers will facilitate the provision of electricity, energy, water, and sanitation, and enable a more effective humanitarian response across Syria," US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a Friday statement, adding that Washington expects a quick response from Damascus on policy priorities.
The Treasury described today’s action as "just one part" of a broader US effort to eliminate the full architecture of Syria sanctions.
The US, while authorizing transactions previously blocked by the Syrian sanctions regulation, does not authorize to carry out transactions "for or on behalf" of Russia, Iran, and North Korea or any other transactions related to the transfer of goods and services to or from those countries, the US Department of Treasury clarified.
"It [Syria General License 25] does not allow for transactions that benefit Russia, Iran, or North Korea—key supporters of the former [Bashar] Assad regime," the Treasury Department said.