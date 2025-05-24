https://sputnikglobe.com/20250524/us-authorizes-transactions-with-syria-as-part-of-sanctions-relief--treasury-1122119816.html

US Authorizes Transactions With Syria as Part of Sanctions Relief – Treasury

US Authorizes Transactions With Syria as Part of Sanctions Relief – Treasury

The United States has authorized transactions with Syria as part of sanctions relief, the Treasury said on Friday.

The Office of Foreign Assets Control issued a general license authorizing transactions with the government of Syria and a number of other previously blocked persons and entities, including the country's central bank, gas and oil companies, as well as shipping companies. Separately, the Department of State is issuing a waiver under the Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act to enable foreign partners and the region to "unlock Syria’s potential," the statement said. The Treasury described today’s action as "just one part" of a broader US effort to eliminate the full architecture of Syria sanctions.The US, while authorizing transactions previously blocked by the Syrian sanctions regulation, does not authorize to carry out transactions "for or on behalf" of Russia, Iran, and North Korea or any other transactions related to the transfer of goods and services to or from those countries, the US Department of Treasury clarified.

