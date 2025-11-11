https://sputnikglobe.com/20251111/german-authorities-wanted-to-illegally-rebury-nazis-near-russias-volgograd---fsb-1123101172.html

German Authorities Wanted to Illegally Rebury Nazis Near Russia's Volgograd - FSB

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Tuesday that it had prevented an attempt by the German government and intelligence services to conduct a propaganda campaign in the Volgograd Region during the 80th anniversary of Victory Day, regarding the illegal reburial of Nazi Germany soldiers.

"In the year of the 80th anniversary of Victory Day in the Great Patriotic War [World War II], officers from the FSB's branch in the Volgograd Region prevented an attempt by the German government and intelligence services to conduct an information and propaganda campaign in the region aimed at discrediting the Russian Federation's policy of preserving historical memory and preventing the glorification of Nazi invaders," the FSB's branch in the Volgograd Region said in a statement. The German Embassy in Russia, through the German War Graves Commission, illegally exhumed the remains of German soldiers from a monastery in the Dubovsky District of the Volgograd Region in March 2025, planning to rebury them at the Rossoschka war cemetery with full military honors. The event was planned to be broadcast in Western media on the eve of May 9, according to the statement. Volgograd, formerly Stalingrad, was the site of WWII’s Battle of Stalingrad.

