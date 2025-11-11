International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251111/moscow-hopes-hague-to-notice-kievs-attempts-to-pit-nato-against-russia---embassy-1123098010.html
Moscow Hopes Hague to Notice Kiev's Attempts to Pit NATO Against Russia - Embassy
Moscow Hopes Hague to Notice Kiev's Attempts to Pit NATO Against Russia - Embassy
Sputnik International
Russia expects the Hague to take notice of Kiev's attempts to draw NATO and the Netherlands into a direct military confrontation with Russia, the Russian Embassy in The Hague said on Tuesday, commenting on Ukraine's thwarted plan to hijack a Russian MiG-31.
2025-11-11T10:35+0000
2025-11-11T10:35+0000
world
russia
kiev
netherlands
nato
ukraine
fsb
russian federal security service (fsb)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/1f/1117666761_0:240:2790:1809_1920x0_80_0_0_3bac3eaee2e1f6ea53439120aeaf88e9.jpg
"Such reckless actions, the consequences of which are extremely difficult to predict, pose a real threat to European security. We hope that the Netherlands will finally pay attention to Kiev's endless attempts to drag the alliance and the kingdom into a direct military confrontation with Russia," the embassy wrote on Telegram.Earlier in the day, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said that it had thwarted an operation by Ukrainian military intelligence and its UK handlers to hijack a Russian MiG-31 fighter jet armed with a Kinzhal hypersonic missile.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251111/russia-hits-ukraines-main-electronic-intel-center-in-response-to-mig-31-provocation-1123095641.html
russia
kiev
netherlands
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/1f/1117666761_30:0:2761:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_81788dd2287e65ae7a4ecb40fd46111a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia expects the hague, russian embassy, commenting on ukraine's thwarted plan to hijack a russian mig-31, nato and the netherlands into a direct military confrontation
russia expects the hague, russian embassy, commenting on ukraine's thwarted plan to hijack a russian mig-31, nato and the netherlands into a direct military confrontation

Moscow Hopes Hague to Notice Kiev's Attempts to Pit NATO Against Russia - Embassy

10:35 GMT 11.11.2025
© Sputnik / Alexey Vitvitsky / Go to the mediabankThe NATO-Russia Council in Brussels, Belgium
The NATO-Russia Council in Brussels, Belgium - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.11.2025
© Sputnik / Alexey Vitvitsky
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia expects the Hague to take notice of Kiev's attempts to draw NATO and the Netherlands into a direct military confrontation with Russia, the Russian Embassy in The Hague said on Tuesday, commenting on Ukraine's thwarted plan to hijack a Russian MiG-31.
"Such reckless actions, the consequences of which are extremely difficult to predict, pose a real threat to European security. We hope that the Netherlands will finally pay attention to Kiev's endless attempts to drag the alliance and the kingdom into a direct military confrontation with Russia," the embassy wrote on Telegram.
Earlier in the day, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said that it had thwarted an operation by Ukrainian military intelligence and its UK handlers to hijack a Russian MiG-31 fighter jet armed with a Kinzhal hypersonic missile.
A MiG-31 multi-role fighter aircraft with hypersonic missile Kinzhal - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.11.2025
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russia Hits Ukraine's Main Electronic Intel Center in Response to MiG-31 Provocation
08:09 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала