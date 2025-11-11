https://sputnikglobe.com/20251111/moscow-hopes-hague-to-notice-kievs-attempts-to-pit-nato-against-russia---embassy-1123098010.html
Moscow Hopes Hague to Notice Kiev's Attempts to Pit NATO Against Russia - Embassy
Moscow Hopes Hague to Notice Kiev's Attempts to Pit NATO Against Russia - Embassy
Sputnik International
Russia expects the Hague to take notice of Kiev's attempts to draw NATO and the Netherlands into a direct military confrontation with Russia, the Russian Embassy in The Hague said on Tuesday, commenting on Ukraine's thwarted plan to hijack a Russian MiG-31.
2025-11-11T10:35+0000
2025-11-11T10:35+0000
2025-11-11T10:35+0000
world
russia
kiev
netherlands
nato
ukraine
fsb
russian federal security service (fsb)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/1f/1117666761_0:240:2790:1809_1920x0_80_0_0_3bac3eaee2e1f6ea53439120aeaf88e9.jpg
"Such reckless actions, the consequences of which are extremely difficult to predict, pose a real threat to European security. We hope that the Netherlands will finally pay attention to Kiev's endless attempts to drag the alliance and the kingdom into a direct military confrontation with Russia," the embassy wrote on Telegram.Earlier in the day, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said that it had thwarted an operation by Ukrainian military intelligence and its UK handlers to hijack a Russian MiG-31 fighter jet armed with a Kinzhal hypersonic missile.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251111/russia-hits-ukraines-main-electronic-intel-center-in-response-to-mig-31-provocation-1123095641.html
russia
kiev
netherlands
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/1f/1117666761_30:0:2761:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_81788dd2287e65ae7a4ecb40fd46111a.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia expects the hague, russian embassy, commenting on ukraine's thwarted plan to hijack a russian mig-31, nato and the netherlands into a direct military confrontation
russia expects the hague, russian embassy, commenting on ukraine's thwarted plan to hijack a russian mig-31, nato and the netherlands into a direct military confrontation
Moscow Hopes Hague to Notice Kiev's Attempts to Pit NATO Against Russia - Embassy
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia expects the Hague to take notice of Kiev's attempts to draw NATO and the Netherlands into a direct military confrontation with Russia, the Russian Embassy in The Hague said on Tuesday, commenting on Ukraine's thwarted plan to hijack a Russian MiG-31.
"Such reckless actions, the consequences of which are extremely difficult to predict, pose a real threat to European security. We hope that the Netherlands will finally pay attention to Kiev's endless attempts to drag the alliance and the kingdom into a direct military confrontation with Russia," the embassy wrote on Telegram.
Earlier in the day, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said that it had thwarted an operation by Ukrainian military intelligence and its UK handlers to hijack a Russian MiG-31 fighter jet
armed with a Kinzhal hypersonic missile.