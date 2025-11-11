https://sputnikglobe.com/20251111/moscow-hopes-hague-to-notice-kievs-attempts-to-pit-nato-against-russia---embassy-1123098010.html

Moscow Hopes Hague to Notice Kiev's Attempts to Pit NATO Against Russia - Embassy

Russia expects the Hague to take notice of Kiev's attempts to draw NATO and the Netherlands into a direct military confrontation with Russia, the Russian Embassy in The Hague said on Tuesday, commenting on Ukraine's thwarted plan to hijack a Russian MiG-31.

"Such reckless actions, the consequences of which are extremely difficult to predict, pose a real threat to European security. We hope that the Netherlands will finally pay attention to Kiev's endless attempts to drag the alliance and the kingdom into a direct military confrontation with Russia," the embassy wrote on Telegram.Earlier in the day, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said that it had thwarted an operation by Ukrainian military intelligence and its UK handlers to hijack a Russian MiG-31 fighter jet armed with a Kinzhal hypersonic missile.

