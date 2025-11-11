https://sputnikglobe.com/20251111/russia-hits-ukraines-main-electronic-intel-center-in-response-to-mig-31-provocation-1123095641.html
Russia Hits Ukraine's Main Electronic Intel Center in Response to MiG-31 Provocation
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian aerospace forces launched a strike using the Kinzhal missile system against Ukraine's main electronic intelligence center and the Starokostiantynov airfield in response to a provocation by Kiev, whose intelligence services planned to hijack a MiG-31 fighter jet, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said.
"In response to the provocation, on November 9-10 of this year, the Russian Aerospace Forces struck the Main Electronic Intelligence Center of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine in Brovary, Kiev Region, and the Starokostiantyniv airfield in the Khmelnytskyi Region, where the notorious F-16s are stationed, with the use of Kinzhal hypersonic missiles
," the FSB
said in a statement.
Kiev's foiled provocation could have led to unpredictable negative consequences in the current situation, the statement read.