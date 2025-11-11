https://sputnikglobe.com/20251111/russia-hits-ukraines-main-electronic-intel-center-in-response-to-mig-31-provocation-1123095641.html

Russia Hits Ukraine's Main Electronic Intel Center in Response to MiG-31 Provocation

The Russian aerospace forces launched a strike using the Kinzhal missile system against Ukraine's main electronic intelligence center and the Starokostiantyniv airfield in response to a provocation by Kieev, whose intelligence services planned to hijack a MiG-31 fighter jet armed with a Kinzhal missile, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Tuesday.

"In response to the provocation, on November 9-10 of this year, the Russian Aerospace Forces struck the Main Electronic Intelligence Center of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine in Brovary, Kiev Region, and the Starokostiantyniv airfield in the Khmelnytskyi Region, where the notorious F-16s are stationed, with the use of Kinzhal hypersonic missiles," the FSB said in a statement. Kiev's foiled provocation could have led to unpredictable negative consequences in the current situation, the statement read.

