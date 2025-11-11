International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251111/russia-hits-ukraines-main-electronic-intel-center-in-response-to-mig-31-provocation-1123095641.html
Russia Hits Ukraine's Main Electronic Intel Center in Response to MiG-31 Provocation
Russia Hits Ukraine's Main Electronic Intel Center in Response to MiG-31 Provocation
Sputnik International
The Russian aerospace forces launched a strike using the Kinzhal missile system against Ukraine's main electronic intelligence center and the Starokostiantyniv airfield in response to a provocation by Kieev, whose intelligence services planned to hijack a MiG-31 fighter jet armed with a Kinzhal missile, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Tuesday.
2025-11-11T08:09+0000
2025-11-11T08:11+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
russia
kiev region
russian aerospace forces
russian federal security service (fsb)
mig-31
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/0d/1116142617_0:114:3236:1934_1920x0_80_0_0_f922b13a21bf3d710092f1617a453829.jpg
"In response to the provocation, on November 9-10 of this year, the Russian Aerospace Forces struck the Main Electronic Intelligence Center of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine in Brovary, Kiev Region, and the Starokostiantyniv airfield in the Khmelnytskyi Region, where the notorious F-16s are stationed, with the use of Kinzhal hypersonic missiles," the FSB said in a statement. Kiev's foiled provocation could have led to unpredictable negative consequences in the current situation, the statement read.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251003/russias-fsb-says-detained-crimea-resident-for-sharing-sensitive-data-with-ukrainian-intel-1122905714.html
ukraine
russia
kiev region
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/0d/1116142617_253:0:2984:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_fac44e42c165a6531d7482e94a7292d8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia hits ukraine's main electronic intel, mig-31 fighter jet, russian federal security service
russia hits ukraine's main electronic intel, mig-31 fighter jet, russian federal security service

Russia Hits Ukraine's Main Electronic Intel Center in Response to MiG-31 Provocation

08:09 GMT 11.11.2025 (Updated: 08:11 GMT 11.11.2025)
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov / Go to the mediabankA MiG-31 multi-role fighter aircraft with hypersonic missile Kinzhal
A MiG-31 multi-role fighter aircraft with hypersonic missile Kinzhal - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.11.2025
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian aerospace forces launched a strike using the Kinzhal missile system against Ukraine's main electronic intelligence center and the Starokostiantynov airfield in response to a provocation by Kiev, whose intelligence services planned to hijack a MiG-31 fighter jet, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said.
"In response to the provocation, on November 9-10 of this year, the Russian Aerospace Forces struck the Main Electronic Intelligence Center of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine in Brovary, Kiev Region, and the Starokostiantyniv airfield in the Khmelnytskyi Region, where the notorious F-16s are stationed, with the use of Kinzhal hypersonic missiles," the FSB said in a statement.
Kiev's foiled provocation could have led to unpredictable negative consequences in the current situation, the statement read.
FSB - Russian Security Service - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.10.2025
Russia
Russia's FSB Detains Crimea Resident for Sharing Sensitive Data With Ukrainian Intel
3 October, 09:19 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала