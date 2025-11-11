https://sputnikglobe.com/20251111/russia-led-nuclear-plant-construction-to-allow-kazakhstan-complete-full-nuclear-fuel-cycle-1123093940.html
Russia-Led Nuclear Plant Construction to Allow Kazakhstan Complete Full Nuclear Fuel Cycle
Sputnik International
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev believes that the construction of the country's first nuclear power plant, led by Russia's Rosatom, would allow the republic to complete the full nuclear fuel cycle, from uranium mining to electricity production.
"The energy sector occupies a special place in our cooperation. Through joint efforts, we ensure the uninterrupted transit of Russian energy resources to China and Central Asian countries. We are building and modernizing large energy facilities. Here, undoubtedly, the anchor project will be the construction of the first nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan with the participation of an international consortium led by Rosatom. The construction of the nuclear power plant will allow our country to complete the full nuclear fuel cycle, from uranium mining to electricity production," Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said in an article for the Russian media. The head of the republic noted that the project would also open up new prospects for technology transfer, training of specialists, creation of new jobs, and the development of related industries, including such as machine and instrument manufacturing. Tokayev stated that the key event of his visit to Russia would be the signing of a declaration on the transition of relations between Kazakhstan and Russia to the level of a comprehensive strategic partnership and alliance.The head of the republic noted that Kazakhstan and Russia had built truly exemplary interstate relations.Kazakhstan and Russia, despite sanctions pressure and international tensions, have managed to maintain stability and dynamism in mutual cooperation, Tokayev said.Russian President Vladimir Putin is respected in Kazakhstan as a global statesman, the Kazakh leader said.
The head of the republic noted that the project would also open up new prospects for technology transfer, training of specialists, creation of new jobs, and the development of related industries, including such as machine and instrument manufacturing.
The head of Kazakhstan will pay a state visit to Russia on November 11-12, where he will hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on topical issues of the development of Russian-Kazakh strategic partnership and alliance in the political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres, as well as key topics of the regional and international agenda.
Tokayev stated that the key event of his visit to Russia would be the signing of a declaration on the transition of relations between Kazakhstan and Russia to the level of a comprehensive strategic partnership and alliance.
"In the extensive agenda of my visit to Moscow, the key point will be the signing of a Declaration on the transition of relations between Kazakhstan and Russia to the level of a comprehensive strategic partnership and alliance. This document will undoubtedly open a new era in bilateral relations, confirming the unprecedented level of mutual trust and joint readiness for closer cooperation in all areas," Tokayev said.
The head of the republic noted that Kazakhstan and Russia had built truly exemplary interstate relations.
"For more than three decades, we have steadily developed our multifaceted cooperation for the benefit of both peoples. And the upcoming negotiations with President Vladimir Putin are of particular importance in terms of further filling them with new content," the president said.
Kazakhstan and Russia, despite sanctions pressure and international tensions, have managed to maintain stability and dynamism in mutual cooperation, Tokayev said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin is respected in Kazakhstan as a global statesman, the Kazakh leader said.
"All achievements in bilateral cooperation are inextricably linked to the energetic and productive work of President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin in this area. In Kazakhstan, he enjoys unwavering respect as a global statesman; his name is on the lips of politicians and ordinary people in virtually every country," Tokayev said.