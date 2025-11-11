https://sputnikglobe.com/20251111/russia-led-nuclear-plant-construction-to-allow-kazakhstan-complete-full-nuclear-fuel-cycle-1123093940.html

Russia-Led Nuclear Plant Construction to Allow Kazakhstan Complete Full Nuclear Fuel Cycle

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev believes that the construction of the country's first nuclear power plant, led by Russia's Rosatom, would allow the republic to complete the full nuclear fuel cycle, from uranium mining to electricity production.

"The energy sector occupies a special place in our cooperation. Through joint efforts, we ensure the uninterrupted transit of Russian energy resources to China and Central Asian countries. We are building and modernizing large energy facilities. Here, undoubtedly, the anchor project will be the construction of the first nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan with the participation of an international consortium led by Rosatom. The construction of the nuclear power plant will allow our country to complete the full nuclear fuel cycle, from uranium mining to electricity production," Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said in an article for the Russian media. The head of the republic noted that the project would also open up new prospects for technology transfer, training of specialists, creation of new jobs, and the development of related industries, including such as machine and instrument manufacturing. Tokayev stated that the key event of his visit to Russia would be the signing of a declaration on the transition of relations between Kazakhstan and Russia to the level of a comprehensive strategic partnership and alliance.The head of the republic noted that Kazakhstan and Russia had built truly exemplary interstate relations.Kazakhstan and Russia, despite sanctions pressure and international tensions, have managed to maintain stability and dynamism in mutual cooperation, Tokayev said.Russian President Vladimir Putin is respected in Kazakhstan as a global statesman, the Kazakh leader said.

