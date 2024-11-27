https://sputnikglobe.com/20241127/putin-says-russia-kazakhstan-relations-developing-dynamically-1121023221.html
Putin Says Russia-Kazakhstan Relations Developing Dynamically
Putin Says Russia-Kazakhstan Relations Developing Dynamically
Sputnik International
The relations between Moscow and Astana are developing in the most dynamic and best way possible, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.
2024-11-27T14:02+0000
2024-11-27T14:02+0000
2024-11-27T14:02+0000
world
russia
kazakhstan
vladimir putin
astana
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/1b/1121016583_0:0:2980:1677_1920x0_80_0_0_768109c44e59b83aee25c7ac9fbc417c.jpg
"We are friends and maintain business relations. And everything is really developing in the most dynamic, best way, we are in constant contact," Putin said at a meeting with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Astana. The are documents prepared for negotiations in various areas, Putin added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241126/eurasian-security-should-replace-bankrupt-euro-atlantic-structures---russian-intel-1121004344.html
russia
kazakhstan
astana
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/1b/1121016583_75:0:2806:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_970911ea413c4d0f7a5c022009a42f8b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia-kazakh relations, putin kazakhstan, putin tokayev meeting, putin in astana, putin csto
russia-kazakh relations, putin kazakhstan, putin tokayev meeting, putin in astana, putin csto
Putin Says Russia-Kazakhstan Relations Developing Dynamically
ASTANA (Sputnik) - The relations between Moscow and Astana are developing in the most dynamic and best way possible, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.
"We are friends
and maintain business relations. And everything is really developing in the most dynamic, best way, we are in constant contact," Putin said at a meeting with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Astana.
The are documents prepared for negotiations in various areas, Putin added.
"A number of documents have been prepared — this is a joint statement, and a whole package [of agreements] in various areas... Russia remains one of the largest trade and economic partners [of Kazakhstan] — trade amounted to almost $28.5 billion last year, it is growing, investments are at a good level of $13 billion in the Kazakh economy," Putin added.