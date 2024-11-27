https://sputnikglobe.com/20241127/putin-says-russia-kazakhstan-relations-developing-dynamically-1121023221.html

Putin Says Russia-Kazakhstan Relations Developing Dynamically

Putin Says Russia-Kazakhstan Relations Developing Dynamically

The relations between Moscow and Astana are developing in the most dynamic and best way possible, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"We are friends and maintain business relations. And everything is really developing in the most dynamic, best way, we are in constant contact," Putin said at a meeting with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Astana. The are documents prepared for negotiations in various areas, Putin added.

