Putin Says Russia-Kazakhstan Relations Developing Dynamically
Sputnik International
The relations between Moscow and Astana are developing in the most dynamic and best way possible, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.
"We are friends and maintain business relations. And everything is really developing in the most dynamic, best way, we are in constant contact," Putin said at a meeting with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Astana. The are documents prepared for negotiations in various areas, Putin added.
russia-kazakh relations, putin kazakhstan, putin tokayev meeting, putin in astana, putin csto
14:02 GMT 27.11.2024
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. File photo
ASTANA (Sputnik) - The relations between Moscow and Astana are developing in the most dynamic and best way possible, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.
"We are friends and maintain business relations. And everything is really developing in the most dynamic, best way, we are in constant contact," Putin said at a meeting with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Astana.
The are documents prepared for negotiations in various areas, Putin added.
"A number of documents have been prepared — this is a joint statement, and a whole package [of agreements] in various areas... Russia remains one of the largest trade and economic partners [of Kazakhstan] — trade amounted to almost $28.5 billion last year, it is growing, investments are at a good level of $13 billion in the Kazakh economy," Putin added.
