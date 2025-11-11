International
Russian Scientists Develop Eco-Friendly Concrete Using Recycled Glass Waste
Russian Scientists Develop Eco-Friendly Concrete Using Recycled Glass Waste
Researchers from the Don State Technical University (DSTU) have proposed using glass powder as a partial replacement for cement in construction mixes.
This approach, which was developed as part of an international team, could help address the growing problem of glass waste accumulation while localizing the production of building materials and reducing their cost. The results are published in Scientific Reports. Cement is composed of clay and limestone that regulate the plasticity of the mixture, along with additives that improve strength, accelerate hardening, or modify other properties. On average, cement contains about 20% silicon dioxide (SiO₂) — the same substance used as the base for household and industrial glass, DSTU experts explained. Driven by global population growth and increasing construction needs, cement production has risen annually since the 1990s. According to 2023 data, the world’s top producers are China (2.1 billion tons), India (410 million tons), and Vietnam (110 million tons). At the same time, global glass production is estimated at around 10 million tons per year, with only about 20% being recycled. Unlike paper or fabric, glass does not decompose naturally — instead, it breaks down into fine particles over thousands of years under physical forces. Researchers from DSTU, together with colleagues from Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, and Turkiye, have shown that adding a rational proportion of glass waste to concrete in place of part of the cement does not weaken the mechanical strength of the resulting materials. Replacing traditional additives with glass powder can significantly reduce construction costs and simplify logistics, while also helping to manage glass waste, the researcher emphasized. In the near future, DSTU specialists — together with their international partners — plan to study how particle size and the percentage of cement replacement affect the consistency of concrete mixes and the performance of structures made from them.
Russian Scientists Develop Eco-Friendly Concrete Using Recycled Glass Waste

12:20 GMT 11.11.2025
Researchers from the Don State Technical University (DSTU) have proposed using glass powder as a partial replacement for cement in construction mixes.
This approach, which was developed as part of an international team, could help address the growing problem of glass waste accumulation while localizing the production of building materials and reducing their cost. The results are published in Scientific Reports.
Cement is composed of clay and limestone that regulate the plasticity of the mixture, along with additives that improve strength, accelerate hardening, or modify other properties.
On average, cement contains about 20% silicon dioxide (SiO₂) — the same substance used as the base for household and industrial glass, DSTU experts explained.
Driven by global population growth and increasing construction needs, cement production has risen annually since the 1990s.
According to 2023 data, the world’s top producers are China (2.1 billion tons), India (410 million tons), and Vietnam (110 million tons).
At the same time, global glass production is estimated at around 10 million tons per year, with only about 20% being recycled.
Unlike paper or fabric, glass does not decompose naturally — instead, it breaks down into fine particles over thousands of years under physical forces.
Researchers from DSTU, together with colleagues from Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, and Turkiye, have shown that adding a rational proportion of glass waste to concrete in place of part of the cement does not weaken the mechanical strength of the resulting materials.
“Samples where up to 10% of the cement was replaced by glass waste showed no worse strength characteristics than conventional cement-based mixtures. However, excessive substitution risks reducing the technological properties of the mix and may disrupt contact zones in the hardened material,” said Sergey Stelmakh, head of the Department of Construction of Unique Buildings and Structures at DSTU.
Replacing traditional additives with glass powder can significantly reduce construction costs and simplify logistics, while also helping to manage glass waste, the researcher emphasized.
“The strength of our study lies in a comprehensive scientific and practical approach to assessing glass powder as a partial cement substitute in concrete and reinforced concrete products. We conducted both experimental and theoretical analyses and developed a model that predicts concrete behavior depending on the amount of glass powder in its composition,” added Stelmakh.
In the near future, DSTU specialists — together with their international partners — plan to study how particle size and the percentage of cement replacement affect the consistency of concrete mixes and the performance of structures made from them.
