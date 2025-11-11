https://sputnikglobe.com/20251111/russian-scientists-develop-eco-friendly-concrete-using-recycled-glass-waste-1123098869.html

Russian Scientists Develop Eco-Friendly Concrete Using Recycled Glass Waste

Russian Scientists Develop Eco-Friendly Concrete Using Recycled Glass Waste

Sputnik International

Researchers from the Don State Technical University (DSTU) have proposed using glass powder as a partial replacement for cement in construction mixes.

2025-11-11T12:20+0000

2025-11-11T12:20+0000

2025-11-11T12:20+0000

beyond politics

concrete

russia

scientists

scientific research

scientific study

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104748/72/1047487294_0:100:1921:1180_1920x0_80_0_0_729f32e5581608b66ca471461286aa9b.jpg

This approach, which was developed as part of an international team, could help address the growing problem of glass waste accumulation while localizing the production of building materials and reducing their cost. The results are published in Scientific Reports. Cement is composed of clay and limestone that regulate the plasticity of the mixture, along with additives that improve strength, accelerate hardening, or modify other properties. On average, cement contains about 20% silicon dioxide (SiO₂) — the same substance used as the base for household and industrial glass, DSTU experts explained. Driven by global population growth and increasing construction needs, cement production has risen annually since the 1990s. According to 2023 data, the world’s top producers are China (2.1 billion tons), India (410 million tons), and Vietnam (110 million tons). At the same time, global glass production is estimated at around 10 million tons per year, with only about 20% being recycled. Unlike paper or fabric, glass does not decompose naturally — instead, it breaks down into fine particles over thousands of years under physical forces. Researchers from DSTU, together with colleagues from Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, and Turkiye, have shown that adding a rational proportion of glass waste to concrete in place of part of the cement does not weaken the mechanical strength of the resulting materials. Replacing traditional additives with glass powder can significantly reduce construction costs and simplify logistics, while also helping to manage glass waste, the researcher emphasized. In the near future, DSTU specialists — together with their international partners — plan to study how particle size and the percentage of cement replacement affect the consistency of concrete mixes and the performance of structures made from them.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251110/russian-scientists-create-self-degrading-plant-based-plastic-1123082468.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian scientists, eco-friendly concrete, recycled glass waste