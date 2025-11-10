https://sputnikglobe.com/20251110/russian-scientists-create-self-degrading-plant-based-plastic-1123082468.html

Russian Scientists Create Self-Degrading Plant-Based Plastic

Chemists from Tula State University (TulSU) have developed a new polymer capable of naturally decomposing in the environment, according to their study published in the Journal of Polymers and the Environment.

The researchers explained that most packaging materials today — for both household and industrial use — are made from petroleum-based polymers.As fossil fuel resources are finite, humanity may face a shortage or even complete depletion of raw materials for plastics within the next century.While synthetic polymers are valued for their durability and resistance to external factors, the same qualities make disposal difficult, as burning or shredding them leaves behind non-degradable microplastic particlea.TulSU scientists created a new biopolymer derived from recycled tree biomass and agricultural byproducts. It can withstand temperatures up to 300°C and shows the potential to decompose naturally without leaving waste.Karlinsky stressed that the line of research needs t be expanded, as renewable materials could help move toward a circular economy and carbon neutrality, reducing the risk of future crises caused by depletion of resources.The project was carried out at TulSU’s Youth Laboratory for Chemical Conversion of Renewable Biomass, established in 2022 as part of the university’s preparation for the “Priority 2030” federal program. Funding came from the Russian Ministry of Science and Higher Education under its targeted modification and stability study of furan derivatives — valuable products of renewable plant biomass conversion project.

