UK's Last Helicopter Factory May Close Due to Lack of Gov't Contracts
UK's Last Helicopter Factory May Close Due to Lack of Gov’t Contracts
Sputnik International
The fate of Britain's last helicopter factory, owned by Italian defense holding Leonardo, is under threat due to a prolonged lack of government contracts, Leonardo CEO Roberto Cingolani reportedly said.
The future of the Yeovil plant in Somerset is at risk unless it receives a 1 billion pounds ($1.3 billion) contract to replace the country's decommissioned combat helicopters, the Financial Times reported. The company "cannot subsidize Yeovil forever" as it hasn't received any contracts from the British government for 14 years, Cingolani reportedly said. If the contract is not awarded, the company "should consider why we keep a plant there for 15 years and don’t get anything," Cingolani added. He also noted that he had recently spoken with UK Defense Secretary John Healey to "make sure things are coming/moving" and that he expected a decision by the end of the year.
the fate of britain's last helicopter factory, owned by italian defense holding leonardo, is under threat due to a prolonged lack of government contracts, leonardo ceo roberto cingolani reportedly said.
the fate of britain's last helicopter factory, owned by italian defense holding leonardo, is under threat due to a prolonged lack of government contracts, leonardo ceo roberto cingolani reportedly said.

UK's Last Helicopter Factory May Close Due to Lack of Gov’t Contracts

04:59 GMT 11.11.2025
The fate of Britain's last helicopter factory, owned by Italian defense holding Leonardo, is under threat due to a prolonged lack of government contracts, Leonardo CEO Roberto Cingolani reportedly said.
The future of the Yeovil plant in Somerset is at risk unless it receives a 1 billion pounds ($1.3 billion) contract to replace the country's decommissioned combat helicopters, the Financial Times reported.
The company "cannot subsidize Yeovil forever" as it hasn't received any contracts from the British government for 14 years, Cingolani reportedly said.
If the contract is not awarded, the company "should consider why we keep a plant there for 15 years and don't get anything," Cingolani added.
He also noted that he had recently spoken with UK Defense Secretary John Healey to "make sure things are coming/moving" and that he expected a decision by the end of the year.
