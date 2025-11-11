https://sputnikglobe.com/20251111/us-officers-cannot-explain-why-so-much-military-needed-for-strikes-in-caribbean---reports-1123101287.html
US Officers Cannot Explain Why So Much Military Needed for Strikes in Caribbean - Reports
US Officers Cannot Explain Why So Much Military Needed for Strikes in Caribbean - Reports
Sputnik International
US senior Special Operations officers in a briefing last month did not provide a comprehensive explanation why the Trump administration needed a massive military presence in the Caribbean for strikes on a few small boats allegedly used by drug cartels, CNN reported on Tuesday, citing sources with the knowledge.
2025-11-11T16:02+0000
2025-11-11T16:02+0000
2025-11-11T16:02+0000
world
donald trump
us
caribbean
pentagon
mq-9 reaper
venezuelan
pacific
venezuela
strike
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/07/10/1079907717_0:88:2636:1571_1920x0_80_0_0_09888c6498fc754531faae724baaa95b.jpg
At the moment, there is no public information from the Pentagon on what the military is using to conduct the strikes, but the sources told CNN that MQ-9 Reaper drones are used for US attacks on alleged drug boats, as well as AC-130J gunships and fighter jets. The sources told CNN that the Pentagon officials also could not provide an exact amount of taxpayers' dollars spent on the counternarcotics campaign. However, administration officials have stated that each strike costs up to hundreds of thousands of dollars, the report said. A significant part of all deployed US naval assets worldwide have been located in US Southern Command since last month, and even more US military assets are about to be placed in the Caribbean, the report added. Earlier this week, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said that the United States conducted strikes on two drug trafficking vessel in the Eastern Pacific, killing six people. To date, the US military has conducted 19 strikes, destroyed 20 boats, and killed 76 people as part of a counternarcotics campaign, CNN reported. In late October, the Trump administration held a briefing in the US Congress to lay out its legal justification for the strikes on Venezuelan ships. However, only Republicans were invited to the briefing, causing negative responses and vast criticism among Democrats. United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres believes that US attacks in the Caribbean contradict international law, and so does UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251102/pentagon-chief-claims-new-us-strike-on-drug-trafficking-vessel-in-caribbean-1123052196.html
caribbean
venezuelan
pacific
venezuela
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/07/10/1079907717_212:0:2425:1660_1920x0_80_0_0_c95845103adb2ddbf38a700e3c38b4a4.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us senior special operations, strikes in caribbean, massive military presence
us senior special operations, strikes in caribbean, massive military presence
US Officers Cannot Explain Why So Much Military Needed for Strikes in Caribbean - Reports
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US senior Special Operations officers in a briefing last month did not provide a comprehensive explanation why the Trump administration needed a massive military presence in the Caribbean for strikes on a few small boats allegedly used by drug cartels, CNN reported on Tuesday, citing sources with the knowledge.
At the moment, there is no public information from the Pentagon on what the military is using to conduct the strikes, but the sources told CNN that MQ-9 Reaper
drones are used for US attacks on alleged drug boats, as well as AC-130J gunships and fighter jets.
The sources told CNN that the Pentagon officials also could not provide an exact amount of taxpayers' dollars spent on the counternarcotics campaign. However, administration officials have stated that each strike costs up to hundreds of thousands of dollars, the report said.
A significant part of all deployed US naval assets worldwide have been located in US Southern Command since last month, and even more US military assets are about to be placed in the Caribbean, the report added.
Earlier this week, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said that the United States conducted strikes on two drug trafficking vessel in the Eastern Pacific, killing six people.
To date, the US military has conducted 19 strikes, destroyed 20 boats, and killed 76 people as part of a counternarcotics campaign, CNN reported.
In late October, the Trump administration held a briefing in the US Congress to lay out its legal justification for the strikes on Venezuelan ships. However, only Republicans were invited to the briefing, causing negative responses and vast criticism among Democrats.
United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres believes that US attacks in the Caribbean contradict international law, and so does UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk.