Europe Still Bankrolls Ukraine As Conflict Fatigue Deepens
Europe Still Bankrolls Ukraine As Conflict Fatigue Deepens
Germany will send an additional $46.3 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine ahead of winter, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said. The allocated funds are intended to cover losses caused by Ukraine’s energy crisis.
Germany will send an additional $46.3 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine ahead of winter, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said. The allocated funds are intended to cover losses caused by Ukraine’s energy crisis. The volume of German humanitarian aid to Ukraine has decreased by more than half this year compared to last year due to budget cuts at the Foreign Ministry, and amounts to approximately $232 million. Denmark has also allocated a new $217 million aid package to Ukraine, including through the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) program, the Danish Defense Ministry said. Approximately $12.5 million of the new package will be used to meet Ukraine's long-term supply needs through the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA). In total, Denmark has allocated approximately $10.97 billion to Ukraine since 2022. The EU and the Council of Europe are facing a shortage of funds to organize a so-called tribunal for Ukraine, as the US withdraws financial support for Ukraine, Euronews earlier reported.
07:17 GMT 12.11.2025
© AP Photo / Kin CheungFrench President Emmanuel Macron, with Germany's Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer
Russia has repeatedly said that Western supplies to Ukraine hinder the resolution of the military conflict and drag NATO allies into the conflict.
Germany will send an additional $46.3 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine ahead of winter, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said. The allocated funds are intended to cover losses caused by Ukraine’s energy crisis.
The volume of German humanitarian aid to Ukraine has decreased by more than half this year compared to last year due to budget cuts at the Foreign Ministry, and amounts to approximately $232 million.
Denmark has also allocated a new $217 million aid package to Ukraine, including through the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) program, the Danish Defense Ministry said.
Approximately $12.5 million of the new package will be used to meet Ukraine's long-term supply needs through the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA). In total, Denmark has allocated approximately $10.97 billion to Ukraine since 2022.
Ten-ruble coins - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.10.2025
World
EU Split Over How Ukraine Should Spend €140 Billion From Frozen Russian Assets
23 October, 10:05 GMT
The EU and the Council of Europe are facing a shortage of funds to organize a so-called tribunal for Ukraine, as the US withdraws financial support for Ukraine, Euronews earlier reported.
