https://sputnikglobe.com/20251023/eu-split-over-how-ukraine-should-spend-140-billion-from-frozen-russian-assets-1123003620.html

EU Split Over How Ukraine Should Spend €140 Billion From Frozen Russian Assets

EU Split Over How Ukraine Should Spend €140 Billion From Frozen Russian Assets

Sputnik International

A number of EU countries advocate that Ukraine use the potential 140 billion euros ($162 billion) loan from frozen Russian assets exclusively to purchase European weapons, while other member states support giving Kiev full freedom in spending the funds, including on arms from the United States, a newspaper reported.

2025-10-23T10:05+0000

2025-10-23T10:05+0000

2025-10-23T10:05+0000

world

europe

friedrich merz

sergey lavrov

ukraine

russia

european union (eu)

belgium

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/15/1115733621_0:135:3094:1875_1920x0_80_0_0_f9f87c0a8ce77bbf71f38277e1805ddc.jpg

France, along with Germany and Italy, is pushing to channel the funds into the EU's own defense industry rather than toward US arms suppliers, the report said. At the same time, countries such as the Netherlands and the Nordic and Baltic states argue that Ukraine should be free to decide how to spend the loan, even on US-made weapons. Despite this, pressure from France and Germany has led summit drafts to emphasize strengthening Europe's defense industry, while critics argue that this stance is hypocritical, the newspaper reported. "If the aim is to keep Ukraine in the fight, you need to keep the criteria open," an unnamed senior EU diplomat was quoted as saying. On Thursday, EU leaders are expected to instruct the European Commission at their meeting in Brussels to present a legal proposal outlining the loan. On September 25, the Financial Times newspaper reported that German Chancellor Friedrich Merz had proposed that the EU provide Ukraine with an interest-free loan of around 140 billion euros drawn from frozen Russian assets. Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever criticized Merz's proposal on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, saying that an attempt to seize state assets would set a dangerous precedent not only for Belgium but for the EU as a whole. After the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine in 2022, the European Union and the G7 froze almost half of Russian foreign currency reserves, totaling some 300 billion euros. About 200 billion euros are held in European accounts, mainly by Belgium's Euroclear, one of the world's largest clearing houses. The Russian Foreign Ministry has repeatedly condemned the freezing of Russia's central bank money in Europe as theft. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Moscow could respond by withholding assets held in Russia by Western countries.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251003/why-western-countries-would-have-much-to-lose-from-using-frozen-russian-assets---1122904412.html

ukraine

russia

belgium

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

eu, ukraine, frozen russian assets, 140 billion euros, european weapons, us arms, politico report, france, germany, italy, netherlands, baltic states, nordic countries, european defense industry, brussels summit, friedrich merz, bart de wever, euroclear, european commission, sergey lavrov, russian foreign ministry, asset seizure, eu divisions, ukraine funding, geopolitics, sanctions, russia eu relations