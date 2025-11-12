International
Initiative to Rename Pentagon Could Incur Costs of Up to $2 Billion – Reports
Initiative to Rename Pentagon Could Incur Costs of Up to $2 Billion – Reports
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump's initiative to rename the Department of Defense to the Department of War could cost the US budget up to $2 billion, NBC News reported on Wednesday, citing people in the know.
On September 5, Trump signed an executive order authorizing the renaming of the US Department of Defense to the Department of War. The move has yet to be approved by Congress. The proposed name change would require the replacement of thousands of signs, placards, letterheads, and badges at US military installations worldwide. Just updating the signage and letterhead to reflect the new department name could cost approximately $1 billion, the report said. Another significant expense would involve updating the digital code for all internal and external websites of the department to reflect the name change, according to the report. At the same time, despite the ongoing shutdown, the Pentagon says that the renaming process is already in active progress. The Pentagon was last referred to as the Department of War in 1947, a name it held for 158 years since its founding in 1789 by the first US President, George Washington.
16:10 GMT 12.11.2025
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – US President Donald Trump's initiative to rename the Department of Defense to the Department of War could cost the US budget up to $2 billion, NBC News reported on Wednesday, citing people in the know.
On September 5, Trump signed an executive order authorizing the renaming of the US Department of Defense to the Department of War. The move has yet to be approved by Congress.
The proposed name change would require the replacement of thousands of signs, placards, letterheads, and badges at US military installations worldwide. Just updating the signage and letterhead to reflect the new department name could cost approximately $1 billion, the report said.
Another significant expense would involve updating the digital code for all internal and external websites of the department to reflect the name change, according to the report.
At the same time, despite the ongoing shutdown, the Pentagon says that the renaming process is already in active progress.
“The Department of War is aggressively implementing the name change directed by President Trump, and is making the name permanent,” the report quoted Pentagon chief spokesman Sean Parnell as saying in a statement. “A final cost estimate has not been determined at this time due to the Democrat shutdown furloughing many of our critical civilians.”
The Pentagon was last referred to as the Department of War in 1947, a name it held for 158 years since its founding in 1789 by the first US President, George Washington.
