Republicans 'Very Optimistic' on House Vote to End Government Shutdown - Speaker Johnson
Sputnik International
US Republicans are "very optimistic" that the House will vote to end the government shutdown later in the day, US House Speaker Mike Johnson said on Wednesday.
"We are very optimistic about the vote tally tonight. We think this is going to happen. And we are sorry that it took this long," Johnson told Fox News.On October 1, the US Congress failed to approve the country's federal budget, forcing the government to partially shut down. Such shutdowns in the US mean that some government agencies directly funded by Congress must halt operations until a new budget is approved.
americas
