Russia Bans Entry to 30 Japanese Citizens

Japanese Foreign Ministry spokesman Toshihiro Kitamura, journalists of the Nikkei newspaper, professors of Hitotsubashi University, and other Japanese figures cannot visit Russia, the ministry said.

"As part of the retaliatory measures against the ongoing so-called sanctions actions of Tokyo against our country, linked to a special military operation, it was decided to permanently ban the entry of the following Japanese citizens into the Russian Federation," the ministry said in a statement. In particular, Japanese Foreign Ministry spokesman Toshihiro Kitamura, journalists of the Nikkei newspaper, professors of Hitotsubashi University, and other Japanese figures cannot visit Russia, the ministry added.

