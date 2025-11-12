International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251112/russia-bans-entry-to-30-japanese-citizens-1123102393.html
Russia Bans Entry to 30 Japanese Citizens
Russia Bans Entry to 30 Japanese Citizens
Sputnik International
Japanese Foreign Ministry spokesman Toshihiro Kitamura, journalists of the Nikkei newspaper, professors of Hitotsubashi University, and other Japanese figures cannot visit Russia, the ministry said.
2025-11-12T04:37+0000
2025-11-12T04:37+0000
world
russia
japan
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/15/1116301411_0:0:3135:1764_1920x0_80_0_0_4b7014a5880730e2ae4fd0747e65c4f3.jpg
"As part of the retaliatory measures against the ongoing so-called sanctions actions of Tokyo against our country, linked to a special military operation, it was decided to permanently ban the entry of the following Japanese citizens into the Russian Federation," the ministry said in a statement. In particular, Japanese Foreign Ministry spokesman Toshihiro Kitamura, journalists of the Nikkei newspaper, professors of Hitotsubashi University, and other Japanese figures cannot visit Russia, the ministry added.
russia
japan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/15/1116301411_33:0:2762:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_01025d8ba6933592b52339f0d0ffe135.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
japan, russia, russia bans entry to japanese citizens
japan, russia, russia bans entry to japanese citizens

Russia Bans Entry to 30 Japanese Citizens

04:37 GMT 12.11.2025
© Sputnik / Ekaterina ChesnokovaCars move past Russian Foreign Ministry building, in Moscow, Russia.
Cars move past Russian Foreign Ministry building, in Moscow, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.11.2025
© Sputnik / Ekaterina Chesnokova
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia has permanently banned the entry of 30 Japanese citizens, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.
"As part of the retaliatory measures against the ongoing so-called sanctions actions of Tokyo against our country, linked to a special military operation, it was decided to permanently ban the entry of the following Japanese citizens into the Russian Federation," the ministry said in a statement.
In particular, Japanese Foreign Ministry spokesman Toshihiro Kitamura, journalists of the Nikkei newspaper, professors of Hitotsubashi University, and other Japanese figures cannot visit Russia, the ministry added.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала