https://sputnikglobe.com/20251112/russia-hopes-trump-still-willing-to-contribute-to-settlement-in-ukraine-1123108017.html
Russia Hopes Trump Still Willing to Contribute to Settlement in Ukraine
Russia Hopes Trump Still Willing to Contribute to Settlement in Ukraine
Sputnik International
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia hopes that US President Donald Trump is still willing to contribute to a diplomatic and political settlement of the Ukraine conflict... 12.11.2025, Sputnik International
2025-11-12T18:47+0000
2025-11-12T18:47+0000
2025-11-12T18:51+0000
world
russia
ukraine
kremlin
donald trump
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/10/1122628178_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_4b8453d63d484a2949215d57b864ec24.jpg
"We sincerely hope that President Trump is still willing to contribute to a political and diplomatic settlement of the Ukrainian problem," Peskov told CNN. Relations between Russia and the United States have bright prospects, but the parties are wasting time and money, Peskov said, adding that it is important to open up new opportunities for economic cooperation between the countries.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251107/what-solutions-could-pave-the-way-to-putin-trump-summit-1123074938.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/10/1122628178_136:0:2867:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_07156e04f9040d6260b13ac600ac0d60.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia, us, putin, trump, ukraine conflict
russia, us, putin, trump, ukraine conflict
Russia Hopes Trump Still Willing to Contribute to Settlement in Ukraine
18:47 GMT 12.11.2025 (Updated: 18:51 GMT 12.11.2025)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia hopes that US President Donald Trump is still willing to contribute to a diplomatic and political settlement of the Ukraine conflict, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
"We sincerely hope that President Trump is still willing to contribute to a political and diplomatic settlement of the Ukrainian problem," Peskov told CNN.
Relations between Russia and the United States have bright prospects, but the parties are wasting time and money, Peskov said, adding that it is important to open up new opportunities for economic cooperation between the countries.