Russia Hopes Trump Still Willing to Contribute to Settlement in Ukraine
Russia Hopes Trump Still Willing to Contribute to Settlement in Ukraine
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia hopes that US President Donald Trump is still willing to contribute to a diplomatic and political settlement of the Ukraine conflict... 12.11.2025
"We sincerely hope that President Trump is still willing to contribute to a political and diplomatic settlement of the Ukrainian problem," Peskov told CNN. Relations between Russia and the United States have bright prospects, but the parties are wasting time and money, Peskov said, adding that it is important to open up new opportunities for economic cooperation between the countries.
18:47 GMT 12.11.2025 (Updated: 18:51 GMT 12.11.2025)
President Donald Trump, right, Russia's President Vladimir Putin arrive for a joint press conference at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Friday, Aug. 15, 2025.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia hopes that US President Donald Trump is still willing to contribute to a diplomatic and political settlement of the Ukraine conflict, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
"We sincerely hope that President Trump is still willing to contribute to a political and diplomatic settlement of the Ukrainian problem," Peskov told CNN.
Relations between Russia and the United States have bright prospects, but the parties are wasting time and money, Peskov said, adding that it is important to open up new opportunities for economic cooperation between the countries.
