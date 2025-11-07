https://sputnikglobe.com/20251107/what-solutions-could-pave-the-way-to-putin-trump-summit-1123074938.html

What Solutions Could Pave the Way to Putin-Trump Summit?

A few key issues must be resolved between the US and Russia before the Budapest peace summit can happen, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has stated. What's he driving at?

At least three issues concerning Ukraine require careful consideration, according to Michael Maloof, former senior security policy analyst in the US Office of the Secretary of Defense. Once those issues are solved, Russia and the US "can get on with their own bilateral areas of interest in a more geostrategic fashion," including new arms control and nuclear weapons.

