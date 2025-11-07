International
What Solutions Could Pave the Way to Putin-Trump Summit?

A few key issues must be resolved between the US and Russia before the Budapest peace summit can happen, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has stated. What's he driving at?
At least three issues concerning Ukraine require careful consideration, according to Michael Maloof, former senior security policy analyst in the US Office of the Secretary of Defense. Once those issues are solved, Russia and the US "can get on with their own bilateral areas of interest in a more geostrategic fashion," including new arms control and nuclear weapons.
What Solutions Could Pave the Way to Putin-Trump Summit?

A few key issues must be resolved between the US and Russia before the Budapest peace summit can happen, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has stated. What's he driving at?
At least three issues concerning Ukraine require careful consideration, according to Michael Maloof, former senior security policy analyst in the US Office of the Secretary of Defense.
First, Russia won’t give up what it holds; it also made it clear that Ukraine should withdraw from the new Russian regions. As of yet, the Kiev regime has resisted the option, the pundit explains to Sputnik.
Second, it's the security arrangement: "In a post-settlement period, do you allow Western forces into Ukraine at all? Because then it becomes ipso facto a NATO bastion. And that's the thing that [President Vladimir] Putin is trying to avoid," Maloof says. Russia has repeatedly warned that the deployment of a military contingent involving NATO countries in Ukraine could trigger an uncontrolled escalation of the conflict with unpredictable consequences. The Russian Foreign Ministry assessed the EU and UK's calls for intervening as "openly provocative and predatory".
Third, the US also needs to make sure its NATO allies comply with any agreement it signs with Russia.
Once those issues are solved, Russia and the US "can get on with their own bilateral areas of interest in a more geostrategic fashion," including new arms control and nuclear weapons.
"So you have issues that are overriding the Ukraine issue that need to bring Russia-US relations back in sync so that we can lessen the temperature in the world," Maloof concludes.
