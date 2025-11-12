https://sputnikglobe.com/20251112/technopolis-moscow-special-economic-zone-companies-triple-export-revenue-in-2025-1123104899.html

Technopolis Moscow Special Economic Zone Companies Triple Export Revenue in 2025

From January to June 2025, resident companies of the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) exported products worth around 1 billion rubles, a 3.3-fold increase compared to the same period last year, Deputy Mayor of Moscow for Transport and Industry Maksim Liksutov reported.

“Under the instructions of Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin, the city actively supports high-tech enterprises. This helps companies expand production, enabling them to not only integrate their innovations into the national economy but also export them abroad. For example, in the first half of 2025, Technopolis Moscow residents shipped about 1 billion rubles’ worth of goods overseas — 3.3 times more than in the same period last year. Since the SEZ’s establishment, total export revenues have exceeded 8.1 billion rubles,” Deputy Mayor of Moscow for Transport and Industry Maksim Liksutov stated.The Nanotechnology Center of Composites, producing advanced composite materials, accounted for the largest share — 652 million rubles in exports during the first half of 2025. Its products were shipped to Bangladesh, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.Another SEZ resident exported integrated electronic circuits worth 137 million rubles to China, while another implemented a project to supply high-tech inspection equipment to the UAE.Medical products from SEZ residents are also in demand across the CIS. The company Medplant, known for its signature orange first-aid kits, exported its medical kits to Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan in early 2025. Another Moscow SEZ company, TZMOI, delivered sterilizers, disinfection and washing machines, and endoscope storage systems to Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.Educational equipment made in Moscow is also attracting foreign interest. The company Nex-T manufactures interactive learning systems, digital desks, navigation stands, projectors, and children’s tables. Its products are already used in resource centers, schools, and libraries in Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Mongolia, and the company is now supplying interactive panels to Serbia and Kazakhstan.

