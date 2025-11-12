International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251112/technopolis-moscow-special-economic-zone-companies-triple-export-revenue-in-2025-1123104899.html
Technopolis Moscow Special Economic Zone Companies Triple Export Revenue in 2025
Technopolis Moscow Special Economic Zone Companies Triple Export Revenue in 2025
Sputnik International
From January to June 2025, resident companies of the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) exported products worth around 1 billion rubles, a 3.3-fold increase compared to the same period last year, Deputy Mayor of Moscow for Transport and Industry Maksim Liksutov reported.
2025-11-12T11:06+0000
2025-11-12T11:06+0000
russia
moscow
kazakhstan
kyrgyzstan
business
cis
companies
tech companies
state companies
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/0c/1123104742_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_190109cd2c4176ccb6c1e5c1aaecfca2.jpg
“Under the instructions of Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin, the city actively supports high-tech enterprises. This helps companies expand production, enabling them to not only integrate their innovations into the national economy but also export them abroad. For example, in the first half of 2025, Technopolis Moscow residents shipped about 1 billion rubles’ worth of goods overseas — 3.3 times more than in the same period last year. Since the SEZ’s establishment, total export revenues have exceeded 8.1 billion rubles,” Deputy Mayor of Moscow for Transport and Industry Maksim Liksutov stated.The Nanotechnology Center of Composites, producing advanced composite materials, accounted for the largest share — 652 million rubles in exports during the first half of 2025. Its products were shipped to Bangladesh, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.Another SEZ resident exported integrated electronic circuits worth 137 million rubles to China, while another implemented a project to supply high-tech inspection equipment to the UAE.Medical products from SEZ residents are also in demand across the CIS. The company Medplant, known for its signature orange first-aid kits, exported its medical kits to Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan in early 2025. Another Moscow SEZ company, TZMOI, delivered sterilizers, disinfection and washing machines, and endoscope storage systems to Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.Educational equipment made in Moscow is also attracting foreign interest. The company Nex-T manufactures interactive learning systems, digital desks, navigation stands, projectors, and children’s tables. Its products are already used in resource centers, schools, and libraries in Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Mongolia, and the company is now supplying interactive panels to Serbia and Kazakhstan.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251009/technopolis-moscow-emerges-as-russias-largest-manufacturing-zone-1122930571.html
moscow
kazakhstan
kyrgyzstan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/0c/1123104742_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_148519ef0b19a6f64a0e6b6ef54817a0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
technopolis moscow special economic zone, companies triple export revenue, deputy mayor of moscow for transport and industry maksim liksutov
technopolis moscow special economic zone, companies triple export revenue, deputy mayor of moscow for transport and industry maksim liksutov

Technopolis Moscow Special Economic Zone Companies Triple Export Revenue in 2025

11:06 GMT 12.11.2025
© Press service of the Department of Investment and Industrial Policy of the Moscow Government / TIMUR ANIKEEVNanotechnology Center of Composites, Production, Technopolis “Moscow”
Nanotechnology Center of Composites, Production, Technopolis “Moscow” - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.11.2025
© Press service of the Department of Investment and Industrial Policy of the Moscow Government / TIMUR ANIKEEV
Subscribe
From January to June 2025, resident companies of the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) exported products worth around 1 billion rubles, a 3.3-fold increase compared to the same period last year, Deputy Mayor of Moscow for Transport and Industry Maksim Liksutov reported.
“Under the instructions of Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin, the city actively supports high-tech enterprises. This helps companies expand production, enabling them to not only integrate their innovations into the national economy but also export them abroad. For example, in the first half of 2025, Technopolis Moscow residents shipped about 1 billion rubles’ worth of goods overseas — 3.3 times more than in the same period last year. Since the SEZ’s establishment, total export revenues have exceeded 8.1 billion rubles,” Deputy Mayor of Moscow for Transport and Industry Maksim Liksutov stated.
The Nanotechnology Center of Composites, producing advanced composite materials, accounted for the largest share — 652 million rubles in exports during the first half of 2025. Its products were shipped to Bangladesh, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.
Another SEZ resident exported integrated electronic circuits worth 137 million rubles to China, while another implemented a project to supply high-tech inspection equipment to the UAE.
Medical products from SEZ residents are also in demand across the CIS. The company Medplant, known for its signature orange first-aid kits, exported its medical kits to Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan in early 2025. Another Moscow SEZ company, TZMOI, delivered sterilizers, disinfection and washing machines, and endoscope storage systems to Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.
Educational equipment made in Moscow is also attracting foreign interest. The company Nex-T manufactures interactive learning systems, digital desks, navigation stands, projectors, and children’s tables. Its products are already used in resource centers, schools, and libraries in Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Mongolia, and the company is now supplying interactive panels to Serbia and Kazakhstan.
Maksim Liksutov, Deputy Mayor of Moscow - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.10.2025
Russia
Technopolis Moscow Emerges as Russia's Largest Manufacturing Zone
9 October, 10:38 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала