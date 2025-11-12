https://sputnikglobe.com/20251112/trumps-domestic-military-deployments-come-at-nearly-500mln-price-tag---reports-1123107437.html

Trump's Domestic Military Deployments Come at Nearly $500Mln Price Tag - Reports

The deployment of military units in cities across the United States has cost the administration of President Donald Trump nearly $500 million, The Intercept reported, citing expert estimations.

The current $473 million price tag includes $172 million spent on troops deployed in Los Angeles in June, around $270 million for Washington's August operation, nearly $15 million spent in Portland, as well as $3 million and $13 million for operations in Memphis and Chicago, respectively, the report said on Tuesday. In early June, an Immigration and Customs Enforcement raid to identify illegal immigrants in downtown Los Angeles escalated into clashes with protesters. The next day, the White House announced the deployment of 2,000 National Guards to Los Angeles, followed by an additional 700 Marines and 2,000 guards. On July 16, US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth ordered the release of 2,000 officers from the mission. On August 11, Trump ordered the deployment of National Guard troops to Washington, DC, amid a "public safety emergency" and said that he intended to restore order in other cities with high crime rates, such as New York, Chicago, Baltimore, Oakland, and Los Angeles. In October, about 500 US National Guard troops arrived in the Chicago area to maintain law and order. The troops were mobilized for an initial period of 60 days. However, after that, an Illinois court blocked the deployment. Later that month, Trump called off his plans to deploy federal agents to San Francisco, giving San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie a chance to turn the situation around.

