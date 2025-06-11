https://sputnikglobe.com/20250611/texas-head-announces-national-guard-deployment-in-state-to-maintain-order-amid-protests-1122227689.html
Texas Governor Greg Abbott has announced the deployment of the local national guard across the state to maintain order amid ongoing protests.
Texas Head Announces National Guard Deployment in State to Maintain Order Amid Protests
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott has announced the deployment of the local national guard across the state to maintain order amid ongoing protests.
"Texas National Guard will be deployed to locations across the state to ensure peace & order. Peaceful protest is legal. Harming a person or property is illegal & will lead to arrest," Abbott wrote on X.
Earlier, Greg Abbott said that over a dozen protesters were arrested in Austin, Texas, amid the wave of riots.
A raid by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to identify illegal immigrants in downtown Los Angeles on June 7 escalated into clashes with protesters
. That same day, California Governor Gavin Newsom threatened that the state could refuse to pay federal taxes in response to the Trump administration's possible large-scale cuts in federal funding. The next day, the White House announced the deployment of 2,000 National Guards to the city.
In response to the troop deployment, Newsom officially requested the reversal of the decision, accusing the White House of provoking the riots and asserting that state and city authorities did not have any problems until the president intervened.