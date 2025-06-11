https://sputnikglobe.com/20250611/texas-head-announces-national-guard-deployment-in-state-to-maintain-order-amid-protests-1122227689.html

Texas Head Announces National Guard Deployment in State to Maintain Order Amid Protests

Texas Head Announces National Guard Deployment in State to Maintain Order Amid Protests

Sputnik International

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has announced the deployment of the local national guard across the state to maintain order amid ongoing protests.

2025-06-11T09:33+0000

2025-06-11T09:33+0000

2025-06-11T09:33+0000

americas

us

greg abbott

donald trump

los angeles

texas

austin

texas national guard

protests

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/1f/1116521292_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6717f06e08ddc0dcb62fcbd36bfac29d.jpg

"Texas National Guard will be deployed to locations across the state to ensure peace & order. Peaceful protest is legal. Harming a person or property is illegal & will lead to arrest," Abbott wrote on X.Earlier, Greg Abbott said that over a dozen protesters were arrested in Austin, Texas, amid the wave of riots.A raid by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to identify illegal immigrants in downtown Los Angeles on June 7 escalated into clashes with protesters. That same day, California Governor Gavin Newsom threatened that the state could refuse to pay federal taxes in response to the Trump administration's possible large-scale cuts in federal funding. The next day, the White House announced the deployment of 2,000 National Guards to the city.In response to the troop deployment, Newsom officially requested the reversal of the decision, accusing the White House of provoking the riots and asserting that state and city authorities did not have any problems until the president intervened.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250611/trump-suspects-professional-masterminds-behind-los-angeles-protests-1122227527.html

americas

los angeles

texas

austin

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

texas head, national guard deployment, maintain order amid ongoing protests