Unit of Russia's Zapad Battlegroup Eliminates 15 Ukrainian Soldiers in Kupyansk

The assault detachment of Russia's Zapad battlegroup has eliminated 15 Ukrainian soldiers holding positions in Kupyansk, the detachment's commander said.

The assault detachment of Russia's Zapad battlegroup has eliminated 15 Ukrainian soldiers holding positions in Kupyansk, the detachment's commander said. The assault detachment continues to take control of the western part of Kupyansk in the Kharkov region, the commander said in a video released by the Russian Defense Ministry.

