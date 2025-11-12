International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
The assault detachment of Russia's Zapad battlegroup has eliminated 15 Ukrainian soldiers holding positions in Kupyansk, the detachment's commander said.
The assault detachment of Russia's Zapad battlegroup has eliminated 15 Ukrainian soldiers holding positions in Kupyansk, the detachment's commander said. The assault detachment continues to take control of the western part of Kupyansk in the Kharkov region, the commander said in a video released by the Russian Defense Ministry.
06:39 GMT 12.11.2025
Combat work of the artillery crew of the 2S7M Malka self-propelled gun of the Tsentr Battlegroup of forces in the Krasnoarmeysk region
Russian armed forces continue to eliminate encircled Ukrainian units near the strategic city of Kupyansk in the Kharkov region, the Russian Defense Ministry said earlier.
The assault detachment of Russia's Zapad battlegroup has eliminated 15 Ukrainian soldiers holding positions in Kupyansk, the detachment's commander said.
The assault detachment continues to take control of the western part of Kupyansk in the Kharkov region, the commander said in a video released by the Russian Defense Ministry.
"During the fighting, 15 [Ukrainian] militants holding their positions were killed," the commander said.
