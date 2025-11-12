https://sputnikglobe.com/20251112/unit-of-russias-zapad-battlegroup-eliminates-15-ukrainian-soldiers-in-kupyansk-1123102595.html
Unit of Russia's Zapad Battlegroup Eliminates 15 Ukrainian Soldiers in Kupyansk
Unit of Russia's Zapad Battlegroup Eliminates 15 Ukrainian Soldiers in Kupyansk
Sputnik International
The assault detachment of Russia's Zapad battlegroup has eliminated 15 Ukrainian soldiers holding positions in Kupyansk, the detachment's commander said.
2025-11-12T06:39+0000
2025-11-12T06:39+0000
2025-11-12T06:39+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
kharkov
russian defense ministry
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/11/1122271836_0:71:2940:1724_1920x0_80_0_0_36f27e3bda24f5b7d16e895ccc81d5de.jpg
The assault detachment of Russia's Zapad battlegroup has eliminated 15 Ukrainian soldiers holding positions in Kupyansk, the detachment's commander said. The assault detachment continues to take control of the western part of Kupyansk in the Kharkov region, the commander said in a video released by the Russian Defense Ministry.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251111/russian-forces-liberate-novouspenovskoye-settlement-in-zaporozhye-region---mod-1123097831.html
russia
ukraine
kharkov
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/11/1122271836_68:0:2799:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6df9a03cb012c077561985189f470431.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
the assault detachment of russia's zapad battlegroup has eliminated 15 ukrainian soldiers holding positions in kupyansk, the detachment's commander said.
the assault detachment of russia's zapad battlegroup has eliminated 15 ukrainian soldiers holding positions in kupyansk, the detachment's commander said.
Unit of Russia's Zapad Battlegroup Eliminates 15 Ukrainian Soldiers in Kupyansk
Russian armed forces continue to eliminate encircled Ukrainian units near the strategic city of Kupyansk in the Kharkov region, the Russian Defense Ministry said earlier.
The assault detachment of Russia's Zapad battlegroup has eliminated 15 Ukrainian soldiers holding positions in Kupyansk, the detachment's commander said.
The assault detachment continues to take control of the western part of Kupyansk in the Kharkov region, the commander said in a video released by the Russian Defense Ministry.
"During the fighting, 15 [Ukrainian] militants holding their positions were killed," the commander said.