Russian Forces Liberate Novouspenovskoye Settlement in Zaporozhye Region - MoD

Battlegroup Vostok of the Russian armed forces have taken control of the Novouspenovskoye settlement in the Zaporozhye region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

2025-11-11T09:50+0000

2025-11-11T09:50+0000

2025-11-11T10:31+0000

"Despite heavy fire and counterattacks, the Primorye soldiers acted boldly and in a coordinated manner, broke through the defensive line, cleared strongholds and dugouts, and raised the flag of Russia over the central part of the settlement," the ministry said in a statement.Additionally, the Russian armed forces have taken control of the eastern part of Kupyansk, the statement read.Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated more than 455 Ukrainian military personnel over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.Russia's Battlegroup Vostok has eliminated up to 205 Ukrainian soldiers and Battlegroup Zapad has eliminated over 220 Ukrainian soldiers, the statement read.The Russian armed forces eliminated more than 236 Ukrainian militants in the Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk) area in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said.Seven Ukrainian attacks from the area of the village of Grishino in the DPR aiming to relieve encircled forces were repelled, the statement said.Russian forces have improved their tactical position in Krasnoarmeysk, conducting offensive operations in the city’s northwestern and eastern districts and the train station area, liberating 256 buildings within the day, the ministry said.In the Kharkov region, Ukrainian attempts to break the encirclement in the Kupyansk-Uzlovoye area resulted in approximately 60 casualties, the ministry said. An attempt to escape encirclement near Novoekonomicheskoye in the DPR was also thwarted, it said.The Russian troops in the city of Dimitrov in the DPR are advancing in the city’s eastern microdistrict, southern areas, and towards the western microdistrict, the ministry added.

