The three aircraft carriers currently in service with the Chinese navy will enhance the country’s ability to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity, Chen Binhua, a spokesperson the Taiwan Affairs Office of the Chinese State Council, said on Wednesday.

On November 5, China officially commissioned its third aircraft carrier, Fujian, with Chinese President Xi Jinping attending the ceremony. The commissioning took place at the naval port of Sanya on Hainan Island. Fujian is China’s first aircraft carrier equipped with an electromagnetic catapult. The other two carriers are Liaoning and Shandong. China has now entered the "era of three aircraft carriers," marking a significant milestone in the country’s defense and military progress and a solid step toward building a world-class navy, he added. Taiwan has been governed independently of mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan, a territory with its own elected government, maintains that it is an autonomous country, although it has stopped short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official contacts by foreign states with Taipei and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable. The situation around Taiwan escalated in August 2022, when the then-speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, visited the island. Beijing condemned Pelosi's visit, saying it symbolized US support for Taiwanese separatism, and conducted large-scale military exercises around the island.

