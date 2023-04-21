International
Chinese Aircraft Carrier Liaoning Partakes in Pacific Ocean Drills - State Media
Chinese Aircraft Carrier Liaoning Partakes in Pacific Ocean Drills - State Media
The Chinese aircraft carrier Liaoning has taken part in military drills conducted in the western part of the Pacific Ocean, with the exercises aimed at practicing air and anti-submarine defense, the Chinese media reported on Friday.
The drills tested the capability of the aircraft carrier group in distant waters, the report said. The training area has not been specified, but the exercises might have taken place in the South China Sea, which surrounds Taiwan. China operates two aircraft carriers, with the first being the Liaoning, built on the basis of the unfinished Soviet cruiser Varyag, which Beijing purchased in 1998. The ship conducted its first sea trial in 2011. The second aircraft carrier, the Shandong, was launched in 2017 after a four-year building process and was first tested in 2019. The Fujian, the country's third aircraft carrier, was launched on June 17, 2022, and it currently being fitted out to prepare for future sea trials.
Chinese Aircraft Carrier Liaoning Partakes in Pacific Ocean Drills - State Media

BEIJING (Sputnik) - The Chinese aircraft carrier Liaoning has taken part in military drills conducted in the western part of the Pacific Ocean, with the exercises aimed at practicing air and anti-submarine defense, the Chinese media reported on Friday.
The drills tested the capability of the aircraft carrier group in distant waters, the report said.
The training area has not been specified, but the exercises might have taken place in the South China Sea, which surrounds Taiwan.
Sailors stand on the deck of the new type 055 guided-missile destroyer Nanchang of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy as it participates in a naval parade to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the founding of China's PLA Navy in the sea near Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong province, Tuesday, April 23, 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2023
Military
China’s People's Liberation Army Starts 3-Day Naval Drills
05:12 GMT
China operates two aircraft carriers, with the first being the Liaoning, built on the basis of the unfinished Soviet cruiser Varyag, which Beijing purchased in 1998. The ship conducted its first sea trial in 2011. The second aircraft carrier, the Shandong, was launched in 2017 after a four-year building process and was first tested in 2019. The Fujian, the country's third aircraft carrier, was launched on June 17, 2022, and it currently being fitted out to prepare for future sea trials.
