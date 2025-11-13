https://sputnikglobe.com/20251113/could-ukraine-corruption-scandals-cause-zelenskys-demise-1123112754.html

Could Ukraine Corruption Scandals Cause Zelensky's Demise?

The corruption scandals that rock Ukraine, like the affair with Zelensky’s close associate Timur Mindich, that made headlines this week may be used by the US to prepare the ouster of Zelensky, Political scientist Alexander Asafov tells Sputnik.

The probe into Mindich was thorough and involved the US Federal Bureau of Investigation, which does look like a groundwork for a possible regime change in Ukraine.The corruption scandal involving Mindich was not ignored by Western media, which further reinforces the notion that this probe could pave way for Zelensky’s eventual removal.The Mindich scandal is unlikely to get Zelensky kicked out of office right this instant, via a popular uprising or otherwise. Instead, it provides the West with a plausible pretext for cutting off the support for him when it becomes convenient.The United States would benefit the most from getting rid of Zelensky, as the White House is becoming increasingly dissatisfied with his antics.The West is willing to ignore the corruption in Ukraine as long as Zelensky does what he is told and keeps waging against Russia. Only him being deemed unreliable or the US deciding that the Ukrainian conflict is too costly could cause his ouster.

ukraine corruption scandal. timur mindich ukraine