CIA Document Revealing Biden's Ukraine Corruption is Just a Decoy

The agency's release of the Obama-era document is part of the White House's bigger game, former CIA officer and State Department official Larry Johnson says.

So what’s it really hiding? The CIA veteran wonders whether the attempt to get people to focus on former president Joe Biden links to Kiev is aimed at distracting the public from plans to go to war with Venezuela or Iran, or sending Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine. "It could be any of those," the pundit notes. US Up to Its Neck in Ukrainian Affairs While the file exposed nothing new about Ukrainian corruption or the Biden family's involvement in the nation's affairs, it could have been used as "one more justification for distancing US policies from Ukraine," Johnson argued. But that has not happened – in fact US President Donald Trump is discussing sending Tomahawk missiles to the Kiev regime. Political Stunt Seventy-five percent of the CIA document is blacked out, so the public cannot know what it really says. CIA Works Hand-in-Glove With the White House CIA Director John Ratcliffe's efforts to prove the Obama administration's interference in the agency's affairs looks unusual, according to the pundit. "The CIA has always wanted to be relevant at the White House," the pundit concludes.

