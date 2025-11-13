https://sputnikglobe.com/20251113/federal-agencies-in-washington-resume-work-after-end-of-shutdown-1123112375.html

Federal Agencies in Washington Resume Work After End of Shutdown

Federal agencies in Washington are resuming normal operations following the end of the US government shutdown, the US Office of Personnel Management (OPM) said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the US House of Representatives adopted the Senate-passed government funding bill to end the longest shutdown in the nation’s history. The US government shutdown caused massive damage to the country, including the cancellation or delay of 20,000 flights and the non-payment of wages to more than 1 million government workers, US President Donald Trump said after signing the funding bill late on Wednesday. It will take weeks or even months to accurately assess the impact of the shutdown on the country's people and economy, according to Trump.

