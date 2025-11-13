https://sputnikglobe.com/20251113/longest-us-shutdown-ends-but-budget-battles-loom-1123110407.html
Longest US Shutdown Ends, But Budget Battles Loom
Longest US Shutdown Ends, But Budget Battles Loom
Sputnik International
On November 12, 2025, President Donald Trump signed a funding bill, officially ending the longest government shutdown in US history after 43 days.
2025-11-13T09:40+0000
2025-11-13T09:40+0000
2025-11-13T09:40+0000
us
donald trump
republicans
democrats
senate
us government shutdown
government shutdown
americas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/0d/1123110233_0:124:2384:1465_1920x0_80_0_0_a9127e8305cd4dbfafadef103c75c866.jpg
The shutdown, which began on October 1, stemmed from a political stalemate: Democrats wanted to extend enhanced Affordable Care Act health insurance subsidies set to expire at year's end, while Republicans sought a "clean" bill to fund the government without these provisions. Road to Reopening The breakthrough came when the Senate passed a bill on November 10, followed by the House on November 12. The final vote was 222 to 209, with nearly all Republicans and six House Democrats voting in favor. Key Aspects The end of the shutdown allows federal employees to return to work, with critical services resuming. This is particularly crucial for the air travel system, which faced significant disruptions and 20%+ delays.Food aid (SNAP benefits) for millions of Americans is also to get full funding through Sep. 2026.What Comes Next While the government has reopened, the underlying conflict is unresolved: expiring subsidies and the January 30 funding deadline ensure that the debate over the nation's budget and health policy is far from over.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251113/trump-signs-govt-funding-bill-ending-longest-shutdown-in-us-history-1123108399.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/0d/1123110233_133:0:2252:1589_1920x0_80_0_0_3b0f27269a0b60751f5dd4b093d05b6d.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
trump signs funding bill, longest government shutdown in us history ends, who was there such a long us shutdown
trump signs funding bill, longest government shutdown in us history ends, who was there such a long us shutdown
Longest US Shutdown Ends, But Budget Battles Loom
On November 12, 2025, President Donald Trump signed a funding bill, officially ending the longest government shutdown in US history after 43 days.
The shutdown
, which began on October 1, stemmed from a political stalemate: Democrats wanted to extend enhanced Affordable Care Act health insurance subsidies set to expire at year's end, while Republicans sought a "clean" bill to fund the government without these provisions.
The breakthrough came when the Senate passed a bill on November 10, followed by the House on November 12. The final vote was 222 to 209, with nearly all Republicans and six House Democrats voting in favor.
New funding deadline: The bill funds most federal agencies only until January 30, 2026, setting up another potential funding clash
Healthcare concession: Republicans promised a Senate vote on healthcare subsidies by mid-December, something that the Democrats framed as a "win," though its passage remains uncertain
Back pay for workers: The bill guarantees back pay for the roughly 670,000 federal workers who were furloughed or worked without pay
Bill reverses the ~58,500 confirmed layoffs (RIFs) and 76,000 buyouts issued by the administration amid the shutdown and bans further RIFs until Jan. 30
The end of the shutdown allows federal employees to return to work, with critical services resuming. This is particularly crucial for the air travel system, which faced significant disruptions and 20%+ delays.
Food aid (SNAP benefits) for millions of Americans is also to get full funding through Sep. 2026.
While the government has reopened, the underlying conflict is unresolved: expiring subsidies and the January 30 funding deadline ensure that the debate over the nation's budget and health policy is far from over.