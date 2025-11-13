https://sputnikglobe.com/20251113/longest-us-shutdown-ends-but-budget-battles-loom-1123110407.html

Longest US Shutdown Ends, But Budget Battles Loom

Longest US Shutdown Ends, But Budget Battles Loom

Sputnik International

On November 12, 2025, President Donald Trump signed a funding bill, officially ending the longest government shutdown in US history after 43 days.

2025-11-13T09:40+0000

2025-11-13T09:40+0000

2025-11-13T09:40+0000

us

donald trump

republicans

democrats

senate

us government shutdown

government shutdown

americas

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/0d/1123110233_0:124:2384:1465_1920x0_80_0_0_a9127e8305cd4dbfafadef103c75c866.jpg

The shutdown, which began on October 1, stemmed from a political stalemate: Democrats wanted to extend enhanced Affordable Care Act health insurance subsidies set to expire at year's end, while Republicans sought a "clean" bill to fund the government without these provisions. Road to Reopening The breakthrough came when the Senate passed a bill on November 10, followed by the House on November 12. The final vote was 222 to 209, with nearly all Republicans and six House Democrats voting in favor. Key Aspects The end of the shutdown allows federal employees to return to work, with critical services resuming. This is particularly crucial for the air travel system, which faced significant disruptions and 20%+ delays.Food aid (SNAP benefits) for millions of Americans is also to get full funding through Sep. 2026.What Comes Next While the government has reopened, the underlying conflict is unresolved: expiring subsidies and the January 30 funding deadline ensure that the debate over the nation's budget and health policy is far from over.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251113/trump-signs-govt-funding-bill-ending-longest-shutdown-in-us-history-1123108399.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

trump signs funding bill, longest government shutdown in us history ends, who was there such a long us shutdown