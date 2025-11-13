International
Longest US Shutdown Ends, But Budget Battles Loom
On November 12, 2025, President Donald Trump signed a funding bill, officially ending the longest government shutdown in US history after 43 days.
The shutdown, which began on October 1, stemmed from a political stalemate: Democrats wanted to extend enhanced Affordable Care Act health insurance subsidies set to expire at year's end, while Republicans sought a "clean" bill to fund the government without these provisions. Road to Reopening The breakthrough came when the Senate passed a bill on November 10, followed by the House on November 12. The final vote was 222 to 209, with nearly all Republicans and six House Democrats voting in favor. Key Aspects The end of the shutdown allows federal employees to return to work, with critical services resuming. This is particularly crucial for the air travel system, which faced significant disruptions and 20%+ delays.Food aid (SNAP benefits) for millions of Americans is also to get full funding through Sep. 2026.What Comes Next While the government has reopened, the underlying conflict is unresolved: expiring subsidies and the January 30 funding deadline ensure that the debate over the nation's budget and health policy is far from over.
09:40 GMT 13.11.2025
On November 12, 2025, President Donald Trump signed a funding bill, officially ending the longest government shutdown in US history after 43 days.
The shutdown, which began on October 1, stemmed from a political stalemate: Democrats wanted to extend enhanced Affordable Care Act health insurance subsidies set to expire at year's end, while Republicans sought a "clean" bill to fund the government without these provisions.

Road to Reopening

The breakthrough came when the Senate passed a bill on November 10, followed by the House on November 12. The final vote was 222 to 209, with nearly all Republicans and six House Democrats voting in favor.

Key Aspects

New funding deadline: The bill funds most federal agencies only until January 30, 2026, setting up another potential funding clash
Healthcare concession: Republicans promised a Senate vote on healthcare subsidies by mid-December, something that the Democrats framed as a "win," though its passage remains uncertain
Back pay for workers: The bill guarantees back pay for the roughly 670,000 federal workers who were furloughed or worked without pay
Bill reverses the ~58,500 confirmed layoffs (RIFs) and 76,000 buyouts issued by the administration amid the shutdown and bans further RIFs until Jan. 30
The end of the shutdown allows federal employees to return to work, with critical services resuming. This is particularly crucial for the air travel system, which faced significant disruptions and 20%+ delays.
Food aid (SNAP benefits) for millions of Americans is also to get full funding through Sep. 2026.

What Comes Next

While the government has reopened, the underlying conflict is unresolved: expiring subsidies and the January 30 funding deadline ensure that the debate over the nation's budget and health policy is far from over.
