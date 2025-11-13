https://sputnikglobe.com/20251113/germanys-cducsu-bloc-spd-party-agree-on-new-form-of-military-service--report-1123112256.html
Germany’s CDU/CSU Bloc, SPD Party Agree on New Form of Military Service – Report
Leaders of Germany’s Christian Democratic Union/Christian Social Union (CDU/CSU) bloc and the Social Democratic Party (SPD) have reached a preliminary agreement on a new form of military service, Germany's ARD broadcaster reported on Thursday, citing unnamed sources.
