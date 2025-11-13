International
Germany’s CDU/CSU Bloc, SPD Party Agree on New Form of Military Service – Report
Germany’s CDU/CSU Bloc, SPD Party Agree on New Form of Military Service – Report
Leaders of Germany’s Christian Democratic Union/Christian Social Union (CDU/CSU) bloc and the Social Democratic Party (SPD) have reached a preliminary agreement on a new form of military service, Germany's ARD broadcaster reported on Thursday, citing unnamed sources.
The agreement was reportedly reached during consultations between German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, a member of the SPD, and representatives of the coalition parties. The meeting was attended by CDU/CSU parliamentary group leader Jens Spahn and SPD parliamentary group leader Matthias Miersch, as well as defense experts from both parties, the broadcaster said. The proposed legislation introduces a new model of voluntary military service based on the Swedish system and is expected to take effect at the beginning of 2026. The draft requires all young men born after December 31, 2007, to complete a questionnaire detailing their height, weight, and personal information. Women may also fill out the questionnaire voluntarily. The bill stipulates that compulsory military conscription could be reintroduced only in the event of a deteriorating security situation or if voluntary recruitment proves insufficient. Germany's current target for active military personnel is 203,000. However, the Bundeswehr’s strength has declined for two consecutive years and, as of March, stood at around 182,000 troops.
germany, bundeswehr, boris pistorius, christian democratic union/christian social union, social democratic party
germany, bundeswehr, boris pistorius, christian democratic union/christian social union, social democratic party

Germany's CDU/CSU Bloc, SPD Party Agree on New Form of Military Service – Report

15:15 GMT 13.11.2025
Leaders of Germany’s Christian Democratic Union/Christian Social Union (CDU/CSU) bloc and the Social Democratic Party (SPD) have reached a preliminary agreement on a new form of military service, Germany's ARD broadcaster reported on Thursday, citing unnamed sources.
The agreement was reportedly reached during consultations between German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, a member of the SPD, and representatives of the coalition parties. The meeting was attended by CDU/CSU parliamentary group leader Jens Spahn and SPD parliamentary group leader Matthias Miersch, as well as defense experts from both parties, the broadcaster said.
The proposed legislation introduces a new model of voluntary military service based on the Swedish system and is expected to take effect at the beginning of 2026. The draft requires all young men born after December 31, 2007, to complete a questionnaire detailing their height, weight, and personal information. Women may also fill out the questionnaire voluntarily.
The bill stipulates that compulsory military conscription could be reintroduced only in the event of a deteriorating security situation or if voluntary recruitment proves insufficient.
Germany's current target for active military personnel is 203,000. However, the Bundeswehr’s strength has declined for two consecutive years and, as of March, stood at around 182,000 troops.
