Trump Signs Gov't Funding Bill, Ending Longest Shutdown in US History
US President Donald Trump on Wednesday night signed the government funding bill, ending the longest shutdown in the history of the United States.
The US House of Representatives, in a 222-209 vote, adopted the Senate-passed government funding bill.
"So with my signature, the federal government will now resume normal operations, and my administration and our partners in Congress will continue our work to lower the cost of living, restore public safety, grow our economy, and make America affordable again for all Americans," Trump said shortly before signing the document.
The US government shutdown has caused massive damage to the country, including the cancellation or delay of 20,000 flights and the non-payment of wages to more than 1 million government workers, Trump said.
"The Democrats' shutdown has inflicted massive harm. They caused 20,000 flights to be canceled or delayed … They deprived more than 1 million government workers from their paychecks and cut off food stamp benefits for millions and millions more Americans in need. They caused tens of thousands of federal contractors and small businesses to go unpaid," Trump said at the White House on Wednesday before signing a government funding bill.
It will take weeks or even months to accurately assess the impact of the longest shutdown in the history of the United States on the country's people and economy, US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday night.
"The total effect of the damage their [the Democrats'] actions caused will take weeks and probably months to really calculate accurately, including the serious harm that they did to our economy, people, and families," Trump said during the bill signing ceremony.