International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251113/trump-signs-govt-funding-bill-ending-longest-shutdown-in-us-history-1123108399.html
Trump Signs Gov't Funding Bill, Ending Longest Shutdown in US History
Trump Signs Gov't Funding Bill, Ending Longest Shutdown in US History
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump on Wednesday night signed the government funding bill, ending the longest shutdown in the history of the United States.
2025-11-13T04:57+0000
2025-11-13T04:57+0000
americas
us
donald trump
americans
democrats
us house of representatives
senate
white house
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/07/1123070410_0:67:3072:1795_1920x0_80_0_0_2be40cd0add83923a9b7c4018bfc06f1.jpg
The US House of Representatives, in a 222-209 vote, adopted the Senate-passed government funding bill. The US government shutdown has caused massive damage to the country, including the cancellation or delay of 20,000 flights and the non-payment of wages to more than 1 million government workers, Trump said.It will take weeks or even months to accurately assess the impact of the longest shutdown in the history of the United States on the country's people and economy, US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday night.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251001/2025-us-government-shutdown-reasons--consequence-1122893549.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/07/1123070410_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f764f263554200a5a9aac76baff179b1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
us president donald trump on wednesday night signed the government funding bill, ending the longest shutdown in the history of the united states.
us president donald trump on wednesday night signed the government funding bill, ending the longest shutdown in the history of the united states.

Trump Signs Gov't Funding Bill, Ending Longest Shutdown in US History

04:57 GMT 13.11.2025
© AP Photo / Jacquelyn MartinPresident Donald Trump attends a dinner with leaders from countries in Central Asia, Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025, in the East Room of the White House in Washington
President Donald Trump attends a dinner with leaders from countries in Central Asia, Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025, in the East Room of the White House in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.11.2025
© AP Photo / Jacquelyn Martin
Subscribe
US President Donald Trump on Wednesday night signed the government funding bill, ending the longest shutdown in the history of the United States.
The US House of Representatives, in a 222-209 vote, adopted the Senate-passed government funding bill.
"So with my signature, the federal government will now resume normal operations, and my administration and our partners in Congress will continue our work to lower the cost of living, restore public safety, grow our economy, and make America affordable again for all Americans," Trump said shortly before signing the document.
The US government shutdown has caused massive damage to the country, including the cancellation or delay of 20,000 flights and the non-payment of wages to more than 1 million government workers, Trump said.
"The Democrats' shutdown has inflicted massive harm. They caused 20,000 flights to be canceled or delayed … They deprived more than 1 million government workers from their paychecks and cut off food stamp benefits for millions and millions more Americans in need. They caused tens of thousands of federal contractors and small businesses to go unpaid," Trump said at the White House on Wednesday before signing a government funding bill.
The US Capitol is seen from Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.10.2025
Americas
2025 US Government Shutdown: Reasons & Consequence
1 October, 09:40 GMT
It will take weeks or even months to accurately assess the impact of the longest shutdown in the history of the United States on the country's people and economy, US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday night.
"The total effect of the damage their [the Democrats'] actions caused will take weeks and probably months to really calculate accurately, including the serious harm that they did to our economy, people, and families," Trump said during the bill signing ceremony.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала