Trump Signs Gov't Funding Bill, Ending Longest Shutdown in US History

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday night signed the government funding bill, ending the longest shutdown in the history of the United States.

The US House of Representatives, in a 222-209 vote, adopted the Senate-passed government funding bill. The US government shutdown has caused massive damage to the country, including the cancellation or delay of 20,000 flights and the non-payment of wages to more than 1 million government workers, Trump said.It will take weeks or even months to accurately assess the impact of the longest shutdown in the history of the United States on the country's people and economy, US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday night.

