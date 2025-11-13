International
Moscow Manufacturers Increase Exports to CIS Countries by 25%
Moscow Manufacturers Increase Exports to CIS Countries by 25%
Moscow companies increased shipments of goods to CIS countries by a quarter over the 9 months of 2025, according to Anatoly Garbuzov, Minister of the Moscow Government and Head of the Moscow Department of Investment and Industrial Policy.
"On the instructions of Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin, we are continuously improving support measures for enterprises seeking to enter foreign markets. As a result, by the end of the first nine months of 2025, the export volume of Moscow companies to CIS countries increased by 25% compared to the same period in 2024. The largest volume of Moscow-produced goods was sold to the Republic of Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan," said Anatoly Garbuzov.Food products, medicines, and cosmetics were in high demand. For instance, from January to September 2025, Moscow enterprises increased shipments of food industry goods by 22%, while the volume of pharmaceutical and cosmetic products grew by 18% and 34%, respectively.
Moscow companies increased shipments of goods to CIS countries by a quarter over the nine months of 2025, according to Anatoly Garbuzov, Minister of the Moscow Government and Head of the Moscow Department of Investment and Industrial Policy.
"On the instructions of Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin, we are continuously improving support measures for enterprises seeking to enter foreign markets. As a result, by the end of the first nine months of 2025, the export volume of Moscow companies to CIS countries increased by 25% compared to the same period in 2024. The largest volume of Moscow-produced goods was sold to the Republic of Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan," said Anatoly Garbuzov.
Food products, medicines, and cosmetics were in high demand. For instance, from January to September 2025, Moscow enterprises increased shipments of food industry goods by 22%, while the volume of pharmaceutical and cosmetic products grew by 18% and 34%, respectively.

The Mosprom Center provides assistance to Moscow companies, offering systematic support at every stage of entering foreign markets.

