https://sputnikglobe.com/20251113/putin-says-important-to-expand-trade-cooperation-geography-1123109660.html

Putin Says Important to Expand Trade Cooperation Geography

Putin Says Important to Expand Trade Cooperation Geography

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin, welcoming delegates and guests to the ninth Congress of the Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, noted the importance of expanding the geography of trade and economic cooperation in the face of global challenges.

2025-11-13T08:22+0000

2025-11-13T08:22+0000

2025-11-13T08:22+0000

economy

vladimir putin

russia

shanghai cooperation organisation (sco)

brics

business

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/17/1123005305_0:0:3095:1742_1920x0_80_0_0_466663d4126e5ab0181e94d78d7a78ed.jpg

"I welcome you to the opening of the ninth Congress of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Russia ... I emphasize that today, in the context of global challenges, it is necessary to expand the geography of trade and economic cooperation, actively develop promising niches, and open up new opportunities for mutually beneficial partnerships both bilaterally and within the framework of international and regional influential associations such as the SCO and BRICS," Putin said, as quoted by the Kremlin.The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is an international organization founded by Russia and China in 2001 focusing on security, stability and economic cooperation in Eurasia. As of today the organization consists of Belarus, China, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.BRICS is an international group created by Brazil, Russia, India and China in 2019. Its aim is to facilitate trade and development among major and emerging world economies. Besides the founding members Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates are part of the group - a quarter of the planet's economy - with numerous other nations aspiring to join it.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251113/sco-member-states-agree-on-action-plan-for-trade-cooperation-program-until-2030-1123109252.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

vladimir putin, russia, trade, economic cooperation, shanghai cooperation organization, brics