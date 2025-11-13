International
SCO Member States Agree on Action Plan for Trade Cooperation Program Until 2030
SCO Member States Agree on Action Plan for Trade Cooperation Program Until 2030
Representatives of the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) have agreed on an action plan for 2026-2030 to implement a program of multilateral trade and economic cooperation, the SCO Secretariat said.
"On November 10-12, 2025, under the chairmanship of the Russian side, a meeting of the expert group was held in the format of a videoconference to agree on a draft action plan for 2026-2030 for the implementation of the program of multilateral trade and economic cooperation of the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization," the statement read. During the event, the representatives agreed on the text of the plan, which is included in the list of documents proposed for signing following the meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of SCO Member States on November 18, 2025, the statement added. In July, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced that the meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the SCO member states would be held under Russia's chairmanship on November 17-18 in Moscow.
60
2025
06:25 GMT 13.11.2025
Subscribe
Representatives of the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) have agreed on an action plan for 2026-2030 to implement a program of multilateral trade and economic cooperation, the SCO Secretariat said.
"On November 10-12, 2025, under the chairmanship of the Russian side, a meeting of the expert group was held in the format of a videoconference to agree on a draft action plan for 2026-2030 for the implementation of the program of multilateral trade and economic cooperation of the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization," the statement read.
During the event, the representatives agreed on the text of the plan, which is included in the list of documents proposed for signing following the meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of SCO Member States on November 18, 2025, the statement added.
In July, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced that the meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the SCO member states would be held under Russia's chairmanship on November 17-18 in Moscow.
The Shanghai Cooperation Organization is an international organization founded in 2001. It includes India, Iran, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Pakistan and Uzbekistan. Belarus officially joined the organization at the Astana summit on July 4, 2024. Observer countries are Afghanistan and Mongolia, and dialogue partner states are Azerbaijan, Armenia, Bahrain, Egypt, Cambodia, Qatar, Kuwait, Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye and Sri Lanka.

