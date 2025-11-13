https://sputnikglobe.com/20251113/russian-forces-take-control-of-two-settlements-in-kharkov-and-dnepropetrovsk-regions-1123111744.html

Russian Forces Take Control of Two Settlements in Kharkov and Dnepropetrovsk Regions

The Russian armed forces destroyed more than 229 Ukrainian servicepeople in the Pokrovsk (Krasnoarmeysk) direction in the past 24 hours, the Russian Ministry of Defense said on Thursday.

At the same time, Russia's Vostok battlegroup of took control of the settlement of Danilovka in the Dnepropetrovsk region, the ministry added.The Russian armed forces destroyed more than 229 Ukrainian servicepeople in the Pokrovsk (Krasnoarmeysk) direction in the past 24 hours, the Russian Ministry of Defense also said."Over the past 24 hours, more than 229 Ukrainian servicepeople, 11 pieces of weapons and military equipment, including four armored combat vehicles, five vehicles, and two field artillery pieces, were destroyed in the Krasnoarmeysk direction," the ministry said in a statement.Russia's Zapad battlegroup continues to destroy encircled Ukrainian groupings in the Kupyansk area and repelled three attempts by Ukrainian troops to unblock the encircled groupings, the ministry said.Additionally, the Russian armed forces are conducting an offensive in the western part of Krasnoarmeysk, northwestern and eastern quarters of the central district and in the western industrial zone, as well as continue clearing of the Rog settlement in the Donetsk People's Republic from Ukrainian soldiers, the ministry added.The Russian forces also repelled 10 Ukrainian attacks from the area of the ​village of Grishino aimed at unblocking the encircled Ukrainian group in the Donetsk People's Republic, the statement added.Russia's Tsentr battlegroup has eliminated more than 510 Ukrainian military personnel over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.Russia's Vostok battlegroup has eliminated up to 220 Ukrainian soldiers and the Zapad battlegroup has eliminated up to 220 Ukrainian soldiers, the statement read.Additionally, the Black Sea Fleet destroyed four unmanned boats of the Ukrainian armed forces and the Russian armed forces hit fuel and energy complex facilities and transport infrastructure of the Ukrainian armed forces, the statement read.

