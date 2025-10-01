https://sputnikglobe.com/20251001/2025-us-government-shutdown-reasons--consequence-1122893549.html

2025 US Government Shutdown: Reasons & Consequence

2025 US Government Shutdown: Reasons & Consequence

Sputnik International

The 2025 US government shutdown began on October 1, 2025, after Congress couldn't agree on the federal budget for fiscal year 2026.

2025-10-01T09:40+0000

2025-10-01T09:40+0000

2025-10-01T10:10+0000

americas

us

donald trump

americans

democrats

congress

republican

us government

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/05/1120787901_0:161:3068:1887_1920x0_80_0_0_8bde8ac1d36463807db9ebc6acc3584c.jpg

Why Did the Shutdown Happen?The shutdown primarily stems from partisan disagreements over federal spending priorities.1. Healthcare protections (ACA Tax Credits & Medicaid)2. Republican push for spending cuts and efficiency 3. Policy riders and legislative gridlock Historically, Congress has struggled to pass all 12 appropriations bills by the end of the fiscal year, and in 2025, this trend continued. Both parties loaded the CRs with policy riders, which led to gridlock. Political Strategy and Public PerceptionBoth sides are using the shutdown as a political tool ahead of the 2026 midterms:What Happens Next?The shutdown will continue until Congress reaches an agreement. Both parties are negotiating, but deep policy disagreements remain, particularly over healthcare and defense spending. 2026 elections will likely affect how quickly a deal is reached, as political calculations may take center stage in negotiations. Until then, the US will face economic uncertainty and disruption of public services until a deal is finalized.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250930/trump-on-government-shutdown-nothing-inevitable-but-it-is-probably-likely-1122891428.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us government shutdown, congress couldn't agree on the federal budget, reasons & consequence