US Strikes Suspected Drug-Trafficking Vessel in Caribbean, Kills Four - Reports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US carried out another strike on a vessel allegedly involved in drug trafficking in the Caribbean Sea on Tuesday, killing four... 13.11.2025, Sputnik International

Since early September, US President D75onald Trump has authorized a number of strikes targeting alleged drug trafficking vessels in the Caribbean and the Eastern Pacific. As of November 10, the strikes have destroyed some 20 vessels and left at least 76 dead. The Pentagon source did not provide further details about the latest operation, the report said.

