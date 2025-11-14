International
Chinese 100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills and Russian 1,000 and 100 ruble bills - Sputnik International, 1920
Economy
Get breaking stories and analysis on the global economy from Sputnik.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251114/hungary-to-sue-eu-for-ban-on-russian-gas-1123115805.html
Hungary to Sue EU for Ban on Russian Gas
Hungary to Sue EU for Ban on Russian Gas
Sputnik International
Hungary intends to file a lawsuit over the European Council’s plan to gradually phase out imports of Russian gas, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.
2025-11-14T13:03+0000
2025-11-14T13:03+0000
europe
viktor orban
hungary
russia
european union (eu)
european court of justice
economy
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/12/1119422796_0:0:3095:1742_1920x0_80_0_0_cd8e9c64dea802ac8887b5ef58eb6db8.jpg
"We do not accept this obviously unlawful solution contrary to European values, which was chosen by Brussels to shut down a national government that disagrees with it," Hungarian PM Viktor Orban told Kossuth Radio, referring to the EU decision to cut gas imports from Russia by late 2027.On October 20, EU member-states met in Luxembourg to discuss the plan to gradually phase our remaining gas imports from Russia. The move has been approved despite Hungary and Slovakia objecting the idea.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251108/energy-supplies-from-russia-to-hungary-fully-exempt-from-us-sanctions---orban-1123075840.html
hungary
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/12/1119422796_189:0:2918:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_50ae08cecabcb40f95235c93ec6e6985.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
hungary, eu, viktor orban, european court of justice, russia
hungary, eu, viktor orban, european court of justice, russia

Hungary to Sue EU for Ban on Russian Gas

13:03 GMT 14.11.2025
© Sputnik / Alexey Maishev / Go to the mediabankHungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban attends a joint conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban attends a joint conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.11.2025
© Sputnik / Alexey Maishev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Hungary intends to file a lawsuit over the European Council’s plan to gradually phase out imports of Russian gas, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.
"We do not accept this obviously unlawful solution contrary to European values, which was chosen by Brussels to shut down a national government that disagrees with it," Hungarian PM Viktor Orban told Kossuth Radio, referring to the EU decision to cut gas imports from Russia by late 2027.
"We are turning to the European Court of Justice," he said, adding the move by the EU requires unanimous voting which didn’t happen.
On October 20, EU member-states met in Luxembourg to discuss the plan to gradually phase our remaining gas imports from Russia. The move has been approved despite Hungary and Slovakia objecting the idea.
A Jan. 10, 2007 file photo shows a pumping station at the end of the oil pipeline Druzhba (Friendship) in the eastern German refinery PCK Schwedt, background, in Schwedt. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.11.2025
World
Energy Supplies From Russia to Hungary Fully Exempt From US Sanctions - Orban
8 November, 06:00 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала