Hungary to Sue EU for Ban on Russian Gas

Hungary intends to file a lawsuit over the European Council’s plan to gradually phase out imports of Russian gas, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.

"We do not accept this obviously unlawful solution contrary to European values, which was chosen by Brussels to shut down a national government that disagrees with it," Hungarian PM Viktor Orban told Kossuth Radio, referring to the EU decision to cut gas imports from Russia by late 2027.On October 20, EU member-states met in Luxembourg to discuss the plan to gradually phase our remaining gas imports from Russia. The move has been approved despite Hungary and Slovakia objecting the idea.

